Dell XPS 15 (2023) $1100 $1500 Save $400 The Dell XPS 15 is easily the best 156-inch laptop on the market, offering great performance for creators and power users while keeping a compact chassis. This early Cyber Monday deal brings it to its lowest price, saving you up to $700. $1100 at Dell

Black Friday may be over, but one of the best laptop deals is still available ahead of Cyber Monday. The Dell XPS 15 — the best 15-inch laptop on the market, as we said in our review — is now down to its lowest price ever, starting at just $1,100. That's a $400 discount on the base model, but if you want something even more powerful, you can save up to $700 on a top-tier configuration. No matter which one you go for, you're getting a phenomenal laptop, and saving a lot of money.

Why this Dell XPS 15 deal is so good

Let's break down why you really don't want to miss this deal. Even without any discounts, the Dell XPS 15 is easily the best 15-inch laptop you can buy today. It's sleek and compact, yet surprisingly powerful and with a premium build quality and display. As our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods said in his review, "it's that perfect mixture of power and portability".

That power includes a 14-core Intel Core processor. You can go up to a Core i9, but the Core i7 in the base model is already plenty powerful for anything you need. On top of that, you can go up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, so you have a ton of graphics power here. The base model starts with an Intel Arc A370M, which is already a nice inclusion, but if you need a powerful GPU, you might want to upgrade. The good news is that the more you upgrade, the more you save, as most GPU upgrades get an extra $100 discount.

Adding to that is the display, which is a 15.6-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and almost no bezel, making for a very immersive experience. The base model is a Full HD+ IPS panel that's already very good, but if you want the ultimate viewing experience, the 3.5K OLED panel is where it's at. It's more expensive, but this is another upgrade that adds a $100 discount. You can get up to $700 off if you get a fancier configuration that includes all the best hardware.

There is one small downside, and that's the webcam, which is still a 720p sensor and not that great. But if you're not making a lot of calls or already have an external webcam anyway, that won't be a problem. The savings you get here are absolutely worth it and make this one of the best deals you can get right now, and maybe all year. You'll want to hurry, though, as Cyber Monday deals will be gone before you know it.