Is it possible to play games on the Dell XPS 15?

Dell has been making some of the best laptops offering a wide range in the consumer and enterprise space. One of the finest 15 inch laptops in the premium thin and light category is the XPS 15. It offers a gorgeous design with an aluminum chassis and ultra-thin bezels around the display. The latest model, which is the 9510, is currently the most powerful XPS 15 featuring the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3050Ti mobile graphics. As with the previous generation models, it offers excellent performance for all sorts of workloads including graphics-intensive tasks like photo editing and video rendering.

But is it possible to game on this laptop? The short answer is yes, you can game on the Dell XPS 15. However, there are some important things you need to keep in mind. First of all, you need to understand this laptop isn’t targeted at gamers, hence it doesn’t really include specialized cooling solutions to keep the CPU and GPU cool under heavy loads. Having said that, the hardware is definitely capable of running some of your favorite gaming titles.

Dell XPS 15 9510: Specifications

Specification Dell XPS 15 9510 Dimensions & Weight 344.72 x 230.14 x 18mm (13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches)

Starting at 1.81kg (3.99lb) Display 15.6″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit

15.6″ UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve 500-Nit

15.6″ OLED 3.5K (3456×2160) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 400-Nit Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

Intel Core i7-11800H (24MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores)

Intel Core i9-11900H (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 cores) GPU Intel UHD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (45W) RAM & Storage Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 56Whr battery

86Whr battery I/O USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort/Power Delivery

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

SD card reader Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior

Frost exterior, Artic White inteior Other Features Windows Hello face recognition

Backlit keyboard

720p webcam

Dual-array microphone

Stereo woofer 2.5W x 2 and stereo tweeter 1.5W x 2

The base model doesn’t come with dedicated NVIDIA graphics, which means it won’t be any good for gaming. As per Dell’s website, the GPU can only be configured with the Intel Core i7-11800H or the Core i9-11900H. Speaking of which, the new RTX 3050Ti is one of the latest GPU solutions by NVIDIA that’s said to offer similar performance as the older RTX 2060. This is definitely better than the last-gen XPS 15 model that only offered up to a GTX 1650 Ti.

Depending on the OEMs, this GPU can be configured with up to 80W TDP. However, in the case of the XPS 15 9510, it can only go up to 45W. What this means is you should be able to play games at 1080p with high settings, and even ultra settings on some older games.

The display on the XPS 15 comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, despite what resolution or screen type you choose. This means the response time is going to be slower and that can be an issue, especially if you are going to play competitive games. But if you don’t mind going beyond 60fps (frame per second), the XPS 15 should be great for some casual gaming sessions.

We also recommend you only play games at 1080p as it should deliver the most balanced experience when it comes to visuals and performance.

