Does the Dell XPS 15 come with an OLED display?

As common as OLED displays have become on smartphones, it’s still uncommon to see a laptop packing this kind of panel. OLED panels look fantastic, thanks to each individual pixel having its own light source. That means you can get true blacks as well as brighter and more vivid colors. But even the best laptops out there often don’t include it. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic laptop overall, and it’s great for video editing, so it would make perfect sense with an OLED display.

OLED display on the Dell XPS 15

Thankfully you do have that option, and it’s great in more ways than one. Dell claims a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 on this OLED panel; comparing that to the other display options available, the Ultra HD+ LCD display only offers a 1600:1 contrast ratio. On top of that, this display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning it’s color accurate for viewing and editing media content.

Finally, the OLED display on the Dell XPS 15 comes at what Dell calls 3.5K resolution, or 3456 x 2160. This is slightly below 4K, but it’s still incredibly sharp for a 15.6 inch laptop. In fact, this might be a bit better for battery life, and you really won’t notice a significant difference in sharpness from 4K. This is also a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is great for all kinds of productivity tasks, and it’s a touchscreen as well.

How much does it cost?

So that leaves us with the matter of pricing. The base model of the Dell XPS 15 comes with a Full HD+ LCD display, so the OLED panel is an optional upgrade. If all other options are the same, the OLED panel adds $400 to the price of the laptop. That’s not a small amount, but you do get a much sharper screen, better color accuracy, much higher contrast, and support for touch. That’s a big upgrade in just about every way.

However, you also have to keep in mind you can’t add an OLED display to the base model of the Dell XPS 15. The base model of the Dell XPS 15 has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. If you want the OLED display, you need to upgrade all of that — you’ll get an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, at the very least. Plus you get discrete NVIDIA graphics. Upgrading all those components adds $1,000 on top of the $1,299 base price.

On the other hand, upgrading any component (except storage, if you want 512GB) from the base model requires upgrading everything else. If you wanted 16GB of RAM, you’d need to get the Core i7 and the discrete GPU as well. In that sense, the OLED display isn’t the only change that would make the price skyrocket. And truth be told, upgrading the RAM or adding discrete graphics are two things you’d want anyway if you’re using this laptop for video editing.

If you want to buy the Dell XPS 15 with an OLED panel, you can use the link below to find it at Best Buy, or fully configure your own on Dell’s website. If you’re not sold on it though, we have a list of the best OLED laptops with some alternatives. Or you can check out the best Dell laptops you can buy if you don’t care about OLED that much.