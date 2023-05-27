Dell XPS 17 (2023) The 2023 Dell XPS 17 offers more power than ever in a familiar chassis, packing 13th-gen Intel Core processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. Pros More powerful graphics More Thunderbolt 4 ports Larger screen is ideal for multitasking Cons Heavy and hard to carry 720p webcam $2449 at Dell

Dell XPS 15 (2023) The Dell XPS 15 is a more compact and portable laptop, but it still packs a lot of power, with the same 13th-gen Intel processors. It also has more affordable configurations, and the option for an OLED display. Pros More portable and compact Stunning OLED display option Starts at a much lower price Cons Not on the same performance level as the larger model Fewer ports Still somewhat heavy $1500 at Best Buy



Dell's XPS lineup is home to some of the best laptops on the market, and when you look at the two bigger sizes — the XPS 15 and XPS 17 — it's evident these are fantastic laptops for creators. They're both great devices in their own right, and truth be told, they're very similar. But size can matter, and there are some differences you need to keep in mind. We're here to take a look at them in case you need help choosing one of them.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs 15 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

Both the Dell XPS 15 and 17 were announced around the same time and became available around the same time, too. Currently, not all the configurations promised are available, and Dell started with higher-end models. With the current versions in mind, the Dell XPS 17 starts at $2,449 on Dell's website, while the Dell XPS 15 starts at just $1,299, though it naturally has lower-end specs.

The two models are also listed on Best Buy, and you can expect to see them at other retailers in the coming weeks and months. Cheaper configurations are also likely to be released in the near future.



Dell XPS 17 (2023) Dell XPS 15 (2023) Brand Dell Dell Color Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 97Wh 86Whr battery Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot Camera 720p Windows Hello IR Webcam 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch 15-inch 3.5K 3456x2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution non-touch Weight 5.10 or 5.37 pounds 4.21 pounds for FHD + model, 4.23 pounds for OLED model GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop 8GB GDDR6 Dimension 14.74x9.76x0.77 inches 13.57x9.06x0.71 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Price Starting at $2,449 Starts at $2,249 Adaptor and Battery 97Wh battery 86Whr Finish Aluminum, carbon fiber Aluminum, carbon fiber

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs 15 (2023): Bigger size means more power

Realistically speaking, the differences between these two laptops aren't huge, but there are some things worth noting. Both laptops come with 13th-generation Intel Core processors, and in both cases, they're from the H-series, meaning they have a 45W TDP. Further, the two have the same configuration options, going up to an Intel Core i9-13900H, with 14 cores, 20 threads, and boost speeds up to 5.4GHz. In this regard, it's safe to say they're on equal footing, and both are very fast machines.

The XPS 17 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.

It's the GPU that sets these two laptops apart, with the Dell XPS 17 making use of that extra space to offer more power. The XPS 17 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, which can use 60W of power. By comparison, the Dell XPS 15 comes with up to a GeForce RTX 4070, which can only use 40W of power. Both can handle some demanding workloads, but it's clear that the larger laptop will be better for everything from content creation to some gaming.

Of course, more power comes at the expense of battery life, though the Dell XPS 17 does have a larger 97Wh battery compared to the 86Wh unit in the XPS 15.

In terms of RAM and storage, things are similar. You can configure either laptop with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM out of the box (running at similar speeds) as well as 8TB of SSD storage. In both cases, that's more than most people will ever need.

One thing that's worth mentioning here is that there are significantly lower-end configurations available for the Dell XPS 15, giving you the option to forgo discrete graphics entirely. If you don't need that kind of thing, the XPS 15 costs just $1,299, making it far cheaper than the starting price of the XPS 17.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs 15 (2023): Two great displays

The display is one area where you'll immediately see the differences between these two laptops, if for nothing else other than the size. As the names suggest, the Dell XPS 17 comes with a 17-inch display, while the XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch panel. However, the two are similar otherwise, both having a 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1920x1200) resolution in the base model. The two also have slim bezels all around.

When you look at the upgrade options, though, the differences become more apparent. The Dell XPS 17 is available with a super-sharp 4K (3840x2400) IPS display, which also touts 100% coverage of Adobe RGB. That's an important color space for creators, and if you have very color-sensitive work, that makes this the best option.

On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 gives you the option for an equally sharp 3.5K OLED panel, which looks stunning. Since every pixel is self-lit, OLED panels produce extremely vivid colors and deep blacks that IPS panels can't quite match. However, this OLED panel doesn't support 100% of Adobe RGB, and instead touts 100% coverage of DCI-P3. This is enough for most people, and you get a better visual experience overall, but for the most color-sensitive users, the XPS 17 is a better option.

The Dell XPS 15 gives you the option for a 3.5K OLED panel, which looks stunning.

Due to the extremely slim bezels, both laptops fall flat in the webcam department, with a 720p sensor that feels very outdated in 2023. At least both of them support Windows Hello facial recognition, but you might want an external webcam either way.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs 15 (2023): Design and connectivity

As you're probably able to tell, these two laptops are nearly identical in terms of looks. Both have a Platinum Silver exterior and a black carbon fiber interior, and the dual-tone look is still great, even if it's old. Previous XPS 15 models had a version with a white interior, but that seems to be gone now.

The differences are in portability, then, and as you'd expect, the XPS 17 is harder to carry around than the smaller version. Having a bigger display makes it larger in every dimension, including thickness, which goes up to 19.5mm versus the 18mm of the XPS 15. More importantly, while the XPS 15 starts at 4.21 pounds of weight, the XPS 17 starts at 5.1 pounds. That will make a difference in your backpack if you're carrying it around.

There are also differences in ports, though the two laptops have similar DNA here too. The Dell XPS 17 wins, though, with four Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, a full-size SD card reader, and a headphone jack. The XPS 15 falls a little behind with three USB-C ports, only two of which support Thunderbolt 4. Otherwise, they're identical, and both also include an adapter from USB-C to HDMI and USB Type-A, if you need that. The two laptops also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs 15 (2023): How much power do you need?

Since they're so similar, the choice between the Dell XPS 17 and the XPS 15 really comes down to how much you need the extra performance, larger display, and Adobe RGB coverage of the bigger model. While those are clear benefits, it's safe to say that most people don't need that kind of feature, and considering the major difference in price, the Dell XPS 15 is better for most people. It has similar levels of performance for day-to-day tasks, a fantastic display, and it's much more portable, on top of being cheaper, depending on the configuration.

Of course, if you do need the kind of power the Dell XPS 17 offers, it's by no means a bad laptop. It has terrific performance, the same sleek design, and that color-accurate display is bound to make it great for professional content creators who rely on the best color reproduction. If you have the money to spend, it's still a fantastic choice.

If neither of them seems like your thing, maybe you'll find something you like in our list of the best Dell laptops. There's a lot more on offer aside from creator laptops.