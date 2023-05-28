Dell XPS 17 (2023) The Dell XPS 17 is back in 2023 with a new model. The XPS 13 (2023) doesn't bring any design differences, but it's the under-the-hood tweaks that matter, like the switch to 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. This helps make Dell's most powerful laptop even more powerful. Pros Newer Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU Slim-bezel display Much more protable Cons Limited configurations Limited port selections $2449 at Dell $3200 at Best Buy

Long ago, when looking for a new and great laptop, 17-inch laptops used to be primarily for gaming. But with the arrival of devices like the LG Gram 17 or XPS 17, which quickly became one of the best Dell laptops, you suddenly could find a laptop that wasn't exclusive in design to just gaming. With a more toned-down silver look and no RGB lighting, plus a fully-immersive slim-bezel screen, it's why you might want to consider buying the XPS 17 (2023) over a gaming laptop like the Alienware x17 R2. But is the latter still worth it? We're going to break down the differences for you.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs Alienware x17 R2: Price, specs, and availability

The Dell XPS 17 (2023) is now available for purchase. You can find the XPS 17 (2023) at Dell.com, and it's also on sale at Best Buy. Prices on the XPS 17 (2023) start at $2,449. The Alienware x17, meanwhile, is a last-generation laptop, so it has limited specifications at Dell.com, though you'll also see it at Best Buy. Pricing on the Alienware x17 R2 starts at $2,550. Check out the specifications below.



Dell XPS 17 (2023) Dell Alienware x17 R2 Brand Dell Dell Color Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Lunar Light Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB Raid 0/1TB/1TB Raid 0/2TB/2TB Raid0/4TB Raid 0 CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H, Core i9-12900H, Core i9-12900HK Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 16GB/32GB/64GB Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 97Wh 87 Wh Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot 2x USB 3.2, 1x USB-C, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x RJ45,, 1x microSD card slot Camera 720p Windows Hello IR Webcam 720p Windows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch 17.3-inch: FHD 1920 x 1080 360 Hz with 1ms response time or 480 Hz with 3ms response time Weight 5.10 or 5.37 pounds 6.65 pounds GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti Dimension 14.74x9.76x0.77 inches 15.72 x 11.89 x 0.82 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters 2 W x 2 and stereo woofer 2 W x 2 = 8 W total

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs Alienware x17 R2: A big laptop vs a slim one

The XPS 17 (2023) and the Alienware x17 R2 are both clamshell laptops. The difference, though, is that the XPS 17 is much slimmer and more portable than the Alienware x17 R2. Tee XPS 17 generally looks sleeker than the Alienware x17 R2, with a platinum silver exterior and a black interior. The Alienware, meanwhile, is all black and comes in a Lunar Light color. We can't forget the RGB, too. The Alienware has an RGB bar on the back and an RGB keyboard. You don't get that on the XPS 17 (2023) which is more simplistic, just like a productivity laptop.

The XPS 17 (2023) measures about 14.74 inches in length, 0.77 inches thick, and 5.37 pounds. The Alienware x17 R2 is a heftier machine. It comes in at nearly one inch longer (15.72 inches) and weighs around 6.65 pounds. For traveling, the XPS 17 is definitely the easier laptop to carry around. The Alienware is going to be mostly staying at your desk.

And yes, on ports, the Alienware x17 R2 is a much better-connected machine. You get ports like USB-C, Thunderbolt. HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and even a micoSD card slot. Some of these are missing on the Dell XPS 17, which just has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. You'll likely need a dongle or dock for the XPS 17.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs Alienware x17 R2: Slim-bezel, or fast refresh rates?

The XPS 17 stands on its own with an incredible slim-bezel display. For gamers, though, the Alienware x17 R2 should be more attractive, since the screen has a faster refresh rate.

Specifically, the XPS 17 has what's known as the "Infinity Edge" display where all four corners extend to the edge of the laptop, giving you more room to multitask. You also get a 16:10 aspect ratio panel with either a 1920x1200 resolution or 4K UHD+ touch 3840x2400 resolution. All of these displays have 60Hz refresh rates.

The Alienware x17 R2, on the other hand, has a traditional 1920x1080 resolution display that comes in with a crazy-good 360Hz or 480Hz refresh rate. That means that when gaming, the action will be as responsive as intended, giving you an edge in the competition. The 1920x1080 resolution, though, will be limited for some people, since there's not enough room to have multiple windows open side by side.

And what about what's atop that display? Dell is using 720p webcams on both laptops. It's less than ideal for streaming or video conferencing, with 1080p now being the standard. You'd be better off with a dedicated webcam. Both support Windows Hello, though, so you can sign in to your PC with your face.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs Alienware x17 R2: Current gen parts vs last-gen parts

The big performance difference between the XPS 17 (2023) and the Alienware x17 R2 comes down to what's under the hood. These are both very powerful laptops, but the Dell XPS 17 is using new-generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, and newer parts are always a good thing. The XPS 17 (2023) sports the option for 13th-generation Intel H-class CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics, while the Alienware x17 R2 has 12th-generation Intel H or HX class CPUs and RTX 30-series graphics. The XPS 17 is just a much faster machine.

There are currently two CPU options on the XPS 17 (2023). You'll get either the Intel Core i7-13700H with 14 cores total or the Intel Core i9-13900H, also with 14 cores. These are hybrid CPUs with a mix of performance and efficiency cores, which will help with more demanding tasks like video editing. The GPU options, meanwhile, include the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, and RTX 4080. These GPUs are all based on Nvidia's new Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 technologies for double the ray tracing performance over the last generation. Intel claims you'll get a 10% productivity boost with the new CPUs.

That's not to say the Alienware x17 R2 performs poorly. That laptop sports 12th-generation Intel CPUs, either the Core i7-12700H, i9-12900H, or Core i9-12900HK. Again, GPU options include the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3080Ti. You should have no issues playing games on either of these laptops.

Based on the chart below, where we compare a current generation H-series CPU and a previous generation CPU with an H-class CPU, you'd see the performance gains the XPS 17 has, though.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) Core i7-13700H, RTX 3070 Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Core i7-12700H, RTX 3070 Ti PCMark 10 7,128 7,076 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,801 / 13,679 1,714 / 9,549 VRMark (Orange / Blue) 8,871 / 2,198 13,593 / 3,176

As you can tell, in a test like Cinebnech, the multi-core scoring is up significantly, showing the power of the new CPUs. You shouldn't expect too much boost in terms of the GPU, though, as for gaming both the RTX generations are excellent GPUs.

Which should you buy? Get the XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 is a great laptop. It comes with newer CPUs and GPUs, and is almost the same price as the Alienware x17 R2. It also has a sleeker display and design that help make it more portable. The only downside is the fact that the XPS 17 doesn't have many ports. Still, in a world where docks are more common, that should not be an issue.

The Alienware x17 R2, meanwhile, is still one of Dell's best gaming laptops. It still packs plenty of computing power for gaming, and the display has an ultra-fast refresh rate. Just keep in mind that it's a heavy laptop and isn't the most portable. But if you specifically need a device for gaming, you can't go wrong.