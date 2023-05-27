Dell XPS 17 (2023) The Dell XPS 17 is back in 2023 with a new model. The XPS 13 (2023) doesn't bring any design differences, but it's the under-the-hood tweaks that matter, like the switch to 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. This helps make Dell's most powerful laptop even more powerful. Pros Has more configuration options Slim-bezel screen Great design Cons Expensive $2449 at Dell $3200 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a new 17-inch laptop, two options that reign supreme are the Dell XPS 17 (2023), and the LG Gram 17. These are really different machines, though. The XPS 17 is one of the best Dell laptops since it has an immersive 17-inch Infinity Edge display. Meanwhile, on the other side of things, the LG Gram 17 is one of the most portable 17-inch laptops since it's so lightweight.

Those are the basics, but how do these two great laptops stack up when it comes to the CPU power, the displays, and the connectivity? We've got your back with a full-on comparison if you have either of these great laptops in your shopping cart.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs LG Gram 17: Price, specs, and availability

Both the Dell XPS 17 (2023) and the LG Gram 17 are now available for purchase. The Dell XPS 17 (2023) is relatively new, so it has limited configurations through Dell.com and Best Buy. The LG Gram 17, meanwhile, is best purchased through the LG website, where you'll find the most configurations, or also at Amazon. The XPS 17 (2023) starts at $2,449, but more affordable models are coming soon. The LG Gram 17, on the other hand, is nearly half that, coming in at $1,800. You can see the specifications for both devices below.



Dell XPS 17 (2023) LG Gram 17 (2023) Brand Dell LG Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD Up to 2TB SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB RAM Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home Battery 97Wh 90 Wh Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot HDMI, MicroSD, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A Camera 720p Windows Hello IR Webcam FHD WIndows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch 17-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution Weight 5.10 or 5.37 pounds Up to 3.2 pounds GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Optional RTX 3050 Dimension 14.74x9.76x0.77 inches 14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Intel Wireless-AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters On dGPU models: 2 x 3.0W speakers. On iGPU models: 2 x 2 W speakers Price Starting at $2,449 $1,800

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs LG Gram 17: The LG Gram 17 is a much lighter laptop, and better connected

The LG Gram 17 and the Dell XPS 17 (2023) share a common design. These are both clamshell laptops, where you open the lid and can't rotate the screen. The primary difference, though, is the overall weight and dimensions, and what these laptops are made of. The LG Gram 17 is made of magnesium, whereas the XPS 17 is made of aluminum.

The main difference between these laptops is the weight and dimensions

Overall, that means the LG Gram 17 is a much lighter laptop. It weighs 3.2 pounds on models with a dedicated GPU. The XPS 17, meanwhile, weighs in at a whopping 5.37 pounds. They share the same dimensions, though, as the XPS 17 measures in at 14.74 inches in length, and 0.77 inches in thickness. The LG Gram 17 measures 14.91 inches in length and is 0.70 inches thick.

Despite the thickness of the XPS 17, it really lacks in the ports department. There are only four Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard, as well as a headphone jack and an SD card slot. The LG Gram 17 is much better at connectivity since it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. You won't need a dongle to connect your favorite accessories to this laptop.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs LG Gram 17: The Dell XPS 17 (2023) has the better display

Although both the XPS 17 (2023) and the LG Gram 17 are 17-inch laptops, the displays onboard could not be any more different. Yes, these both have 17-inch displays, but the screen resolutions give the XPS 17 the edge. It's much higher resolution, and in the long term, better to use for work and other creative tasks since it's also slim-bezel.

The XPS 17 (2023) has a better display for long-term work and other creative tasks

The XPS 17 comes with two display options. You can pick either a 4K UHD+ resolution of 3840x2400 supporting touch, or the standard FHD+ resolution of 1920x1200 without touch. That standard resolution is below what you'd get on the LG Gram 17 since it comes with just a single WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution and doesn't support touch.

Both laptops have super slim bezels, allowing you to make the most of the screen resolution and fit more things on your screen at once. It's a shame the LG Gram 17 doesn't support touch, though, as that touch screen support aids in moving things around the screen without the trackpad. We also like the boosted 4K UHD+ on the XPS, since it gives you more pixels to play with, ideal for video editors.

As for what's atop those displays, the XPS 17 has a 720p Windows Hello webcam. That's poor when compared to the FHD 1080p webcam on the LG Gram 17. The LG Gram 17 will be better for video conferencing since that higher quality webcam means a bigger sensor and more pixels on your video feed, making you look less blurry.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs LG Gram 17: The Dell XPS 17 (2023) is way more powerful

There's no arguing that the XPS 17 is a more powerful laptop. While both of these devices sport options for Intel's 13th-generation processors, the parts being used are different. The XPS 17 (2023) uses Intel's 45W H-series CPUs, and the LG Gram 17 uses the lower-end P-series CPUs that run at 28W. Of course, the XPS 17 also has newer RTX 40-series GPUs under the hood, and the LG Gram 17 is on the other side with last year's RTX 3050 GPU.

The XPS 17 (2023) is a way more powerful laptop

To be more specific, the XPS 17 (2023) currently has two 13th-generation H-series Intel processors. You can choose either the Intel Core i7-13700H or the Intel Core i9-13900H. The Intel Core i7-13700H has 14 cores, and the Intel Core i9-13900H also has 14 cores. You also can choose the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, or RTX 4080 graphics cards. The new RTX graphics brings faster Ray Tracing performance thanks to the New Nvidia Love Lace architecture and DLLS3 technologies. You don't get this on the LG Gram 17.

These CPUs are the second-highest that Intel offers, with only the HX being higher for gaming laptops. They're also hybrid, with performance and efficiency cores, to ensure high-demand loads don't slow down your system. Dell is also working to add a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, which has 12 cores later this year. Whichever model you choose, these CPUs ensure you can push through high-demand video editing, gaming, or coding without issue. All models must be paired with a GPU though, and there's currently no model with discrete graphics.

The power of the XPS 17 can't come close to what the LG Gram 17 has because it's using 13th-generation P-series Intel processors. There's only one option, and it's the Intel Core i7-1360. This CPU runs at 28W and has 12 cores. So it's not nearly as powerful for gaming or video editing. Of course, select LG Gram 17 models come with the RTX graphics we mentioned, but it's optional, and you can also find models with discrete graphics, for a cheaper price. All around, this makes the LG Gram 17 a decent laptop for productivity and light video editing, but if you push things too far you'd run into issues.

The XPS 17 (2023) is better for most people

While it has nearly double the price, the Dell XPS 17 (2023) is a better laptop than the LG Gram 17. You'd pay a premium price, but there are several benefits. First, you get the option for a high-resolution display. You also get a faster CPU, and a better GPU than that's in the LG Gram 17.

The LG Gram 17 is still a great laptop, though. It's lighter than the XPS 17 and is more portable. It is decent enough for basic video editing, and it has a similar screen with super thin bezels. You'd want to consider it if you have a smaller budget, too, since it's more affordable.