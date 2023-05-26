Dell XPS 17 (2023) The Dell XPS 17 is back in 2023 with a new model. The XPS 13 (2023) doesn't bring any design differences, but it's the under-the-hood tweaks that matter, like the switch to 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. This helps make Dell's most powerful laptop even more powerful. Pros Has latest Intel CPU Has latest Nvidia GPU Slim-bezel display Cons Limited configurations $2449 at Dell $3200 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 16 (2023) The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is an incredible laptop for creators and video editors. It features the power of Apple's custom silicon and has great connectivity, including HDMI, SD card slots, and Thunderbolt ports. It also has a fantastic Liquid Retina XDR display. Pros Works well with other Apple devices Has a lot of ports Powerful silicon under the hood Cons Has an ugly notch in dusplay Learning curve for Windows users $2500 at Apple



If you need a truly powerful laptop, there are a few options available to you, but there are two options that stand out for creators. On the Windows side of things, there's the XPS 17 (2023), while if you want a device that runs Apple's macOS operating system, there's the MacBook Pro 16 (2023). The XPS 17 sports the latest and greatest CPU from Intel and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs. On Apple's side, meanwhile, there's the boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, custom Arm-based processors.

We already touched on the basic operating system difference, but both of these laptops cost well over $2,000. There's the need to consider the overall connectivity, performance, and things like the display, too. This guide will help you discover which laptop works best for you.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

The Dell XPS 17 (2023) and the MacBook Pro 16 (2023) are both now available for purchase. The XPS 17 (2023) comes in limited configurations right now through Dell.com, but you'll also find it at Best Buy. Pricing starts at $2,449. The Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is widely available at the Apple Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. It starts at $2,500. Specifications on both laptops can be seen below, but keep in mind that the XPS 17 (2023) will have more affordable configurations coming soon, with an Intel Core i5 CPU, for example.



Dell XPS 17 (2023) MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Brand Dell Apple Color Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Silver, Space Gray Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H Apple M2 Pro, M2 Pro Max Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB Operating System Windows 11 macOS Battery 97Wh 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot MagSafe3, Thunderbolt 4, SD card slow, HDMI, Camera 720p Windows Hello IR Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD Camera Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch 16.2-inch 3456x2234 resolution Weight 5.10 or 5.37 pounds Up to 4.8 pounds GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Apple M2 Pro or M2 Pro Max Dimension 14.74x9.76x0.77 inches 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023): Windows vs macOS

We have to address the most obvious difference between these systems, and it's the operating system that will end up powering your experience. The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is powered by macOS, and over on the XPS 17 (2023), it's Windows 11. You might want to choose a device that suits your needs based on this operating system alone.

Many creative folks prefer to use Apple's macOS operating system because of software like iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Those who are more into productivity, meanwhile, feel more at home with Windows thanks to features like Snap Layouts, and software like Microsoft PowerToys. Beyond that, there's also the need to consider how your device will play with the phone in your pocket. If you own another Apple device like an iPhone or iPad, you'll get cross-device synergies like the ability to text from your Mac and send photos to your Mac with AirDrop. Windows does this with Android phones and iPhones with apps like Intel Unison or Microsoft Phone Link, too, but it requires the use of applications, and it isn't as intuitive.

Creative folks will prefer to use Apple's macOS operating system, and those into productivity will feel at home with Windows

If you're wondering about what the differences are between the operating systems, I did explain why I hated macOS so much that I didn't like using my Mac Mini. A former colleague at XDA also wrote about why living with a Mac is rough. You might relate, and our experiences might impact your decision.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023): Clamshells with different sizes and weights

Design-wise, the MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and the XPS 17 (2023) share the same clamshell form factor. The overall dimensions, colors, and port selection though, are quite different, and the MacBook Pro 16 is a much better machine in all these areas. Dimensions have the MacBook Pro coming in at 14.01 inches in length, and about 0.66 inches in thickness. That's smaller than the XPS 17 (2023) which comes in at 14.74 inches in length and 0.77 inches in thickness. Even the weights are different, making the MacBook a more manageable machine for taking with you on the go. The MacBook is 4.8 pounds, and the XPS 17 is nearly one pound more at 5.37 pounds.

The overall dimensions, colors, and port selections are different across these laptops

Of course, we can't forget the colors, either. The XPS 17 is far less flashy. It comes in a single Platinum color with a black interior. The MacBook Pro 16, meanwhile, comes in either Silver or Space Gray. And while we're here, the MacBook Pro has better speakers. It has a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers. On the XPS 17 (2023), it's a quad-speaker setup with two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. The MacBook Pro may provide a better audio experience considering the extra set of speakers.

Port selection is a part of the design, too, and the MacBook wins here, too. It has an HDMI port, in addition to three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe charging port making connections to monitors easy. The XPS 17 only has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but Dell includes a dongle for you to make connections easier.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023): Do you want a touchscreen option?

The biggest factor separating the XPS 17 (2023) and the MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is the display. Both are indeed high-resolution displays that will work great for productivity and multitasking, but there are different aspect ratios, and the fact that you can get a touch screen on the XPS 17.

The XPS 17 (2023) has a 16:10 aspect ratio "Infinity Edge" display. This means the screen has virtually no bezels along all four sides. It helps in fitting more content on the screen at once, and it comes with two options. The base model has a 17-inch 1920x1200 resolution display that can hit 500 nits of brightness with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The higher-end model, meanwhile, has a 17-inch 3840x2400 resolution display, with the same 500-nit brightness and has touch support. That high-end XPS 17 model is the one that more closely competes with what the MacBook Pro 16 (2023) offers and is the one we'd suggest upgrading to.

The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) has a really annoying notch that might bother you

Apple's MacBook Pro has a 16.2-inch 3456x2234 resolution Liquid Retina XDR display. That resolution is because the display is slightly taller due to the notch, which not everyone is a fan of due to the lost screen real estate. Liquid Retina XDR, meanwhile, refers to Apple's display technology, for OLED-like contrast ratios and color accuracy levels. There is no touch support, however; if you want to add touch support to your Mac, you'd have to buy an iPad and use it with Sidecar.

The webcams atop these displays are also different. Dell is still using a 720p webcam across the XPS lineup, which just doesn't cut it in 2023 anymore. The standard we look for is 1080p since it is a higher-quality sensor. The MacBook Pro has that better 1080p webcam, but also an advanced image signal processor, which helps boost brightness, contrast, and other elements of your video feed.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023): You can't beat the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max

There's no debate about it, here. If you need a laptop just for pure performance, the XPS 17 (2023) can't beat the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023). Apple's Arm-based SoC runs more smoothly than the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX graphics you'll find on the XPS 17 (2023) models.

Diving deeper into things, you can configure the MacBook Pro 16 (2023) with the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. There's also the option for the M2 Max chip, which features a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU. Then, for even more power, you have the option for the M2 Max with a 12-core CPU and crazy 38‑core GPU. RAM options range from 16GB to 32GB on the M2 Pro models, and a crazy high 96GB on the M2 Max models with a 38-core GPU. Storage, meanwhile, goes as high as 8TB on all models.

On the other side of the story, the XPS 17 (2023) is a different machine. Like other laptops in its class, it has Intel's 13th-generation H-class 45W CPUs and Nvidia's 40-series graphics. Right now, there are two options for either the Intel Core i7-13700H with 14 cores total or the Intel Core i9-13900H, which also has 14 cores total. All of these CPUs are hybrid with a combination of performance and efficiency cores for better performance. You also can choose Nvidia GPUs with the current options ranging from the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, and RTX 4080. These GPUs are all based on Nvidia's new Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 technologies.

If you need a laptop just for pure performance, the XPS 17 (2023) can't beat the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

So, how do things stack up in the real world? While we have not reviewed the new XPS 17 (2023) yet, we have tried out an MSI laptop that has the same H-class CPU inside. As you can tell, Apple's MacBook is nearly 2,000 points ahead in terms of multi-core performance compared to what the Intel processors can do. That just shows you how powerful it is for tasks that need the raw CPU power. So, it's an excellent video editing machine.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (Core i7-13700H) MacBook Pro 16 (M2 Max) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,857/12,928 2,770/14,451

There's a caveat to mention with the XPS, though. Most tests are done while the system is plugged into power. This is because the XPS 17 is a very power-hungry system. Thanks to what Apple has done with its own custom silicon, the MacBook works equally the same as it does on the battery as it does on power. To get the most out of the CPU and the GPU in the XPS 17, you're going to need to plug into power.

The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is better for most people

The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is a much better device than the XPS 17 (2023) for most people. It has a really efficient SoC under the hood that works great both on battery power, meaning you can video edit and use Photoshop with all the raw power, no matter where you go. Not to forget, it has better port selection, though the notch on the screen and lack of touch support might bother some people.

MacBook Pro 16 (2023) The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) is an incredible laptop for creators and video editors. It features the power of Apple's custom silicon and has great connectivity, including HDMI, SD card slots, and Thunderbolt ports. It also has a fantastic Liquid Retina XDR display. $2500 at Apple $2249 at Amazon $2500 at Best Buy

For those who really despise macOS, and prefer a Windows system, though, the XPS 17 (2023) is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. It features the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. It has a great display with really slim bezels that will power you through productivity.