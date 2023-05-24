Dell XPS 17 (2023) The Dell XPS 17 is back in 2023 with a new model. The XPS 13 (2023) doesn't bring any design differences, but it's the under-the-hood tweaks that matter, like the switch to 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. This helps make Dell's most powerful laptop even more powerful. Pros Has faster 13th-generation Intel CPU Has better RTX 40-series graphics Great display and keyboard Cons Initially with limited configurations Keeps same old design $2449 at Dell

The Dell XPS 17 has always been one of the best laptops you can buy. It features a massive 17-inch screen, Nvidia GPUs, and H-class Intel CPUs, which makes it a powerful laptop for video editing, coding, or any kind of intensive creative work. There are two models you'll see for purchase on Dell's website in 2023, though. There's the previous XPS 17 (2022) model and the new XPS 17 (2023) model. Right now, the XPS 17 (2023) comes in limited configurations and is an expensive purchase, so is it worth sticking with the previous version to save some money?

Dell XPS 17 (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 (2022): Price, specs, and availability

You can find both XPS 17 models for sale today. Since it's a new product, the XPS 17 (2023) has limited configurations through Dell.com and partners like Best Buy. The XPS 17 (2022), meanwhile, is available in all configurations and can be purchased at Dell.com and other retailers like Best Buy or Amazon.

Because there are limited configurations available, the XPS 17 (2023) starts at a hefty $2,449. The XPS 17 (2022), meanwhile, has more variations, so you'll see it cheaper, starting at $1,200. Dell will be bringing cheaper configurations of the XPS 17 (2023) with Intel Core i5 CPUs later this year.



Dell XPS 17 (2023) Dell XPS 17 (2022) Brand Dell Dell Color Platinum Silver Platinum silver Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD CPU 13th-generation intel Core i7-13700H, Core i9-13900H & Core i5-13500H coming post launch 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H, or Intel Core i7-12700H, Intel Core i9-11900H, Intel Core i9-1900HK Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB DDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home Battery 97Wh 97Wh battery Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SDcard slot, 1 3.5mm audio jack Camera 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam 720p Windows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch Touch optional, 17-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 or 17-inch UHD+ 3840 x 2400 Weight 5.10 or 5.37 pounds Up to 5.34 pounds GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6, RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 & RTX 4050 and 4060 post launch Integrated Intel Iriis Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050. Nvidia RTX 3060 Dimension 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 in Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Quad stereo speakers (two 2W woofers, two 2.5W tweeters)

Design and connectivity: It's the same between generations

The XPS 17 (2023) and the XPS 17 (2022) share the same design. These are heavy-weight 17-inch laptops that can basically replace your desktop PC. Both of these laptops have an aluminum exterior and a black interior, too. Even the dimensions are exactly the same, measuring 14.74 inches wide and 0.77 inches thick.

Depending on which model you buy, the weight can be a key difference. The XPS 17 (2022) comes in at 5.10 pounds on the model with the FHD+ touch screen and 5.37 pounds with the 4K UHD+ screen. The XPS 17 (2023), meanwhile, is slightly lighter, though you might not feel the difference. It's 4.87 pounds with the FHD+ non-touch screen, and 5.34 pounds with the UHD+ touchscreen.

No matter which model you choose, the connectivity is the same. There are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on all models.

Display: There's no difference, either

The design and connectivity are not changed between generations on these laptops, and neither is the display. No matter which XPS 17 model you choose, you'll get an excellent 17-inch, slim-bezel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's great for productivity. Dell calls this the "Infinity Edge" display because it's almost like the screen has no bezels on any side.

As for screen resolution, Dell has kept the same options. You can choose either a basic 1920x1200 resolution FHD+ non-touch 500-nit screen or a 3840x2400 resolution UHD+ touch screen panel with 500 nits of brightness. Both screens are LCDs, with a standard 60HZ refresh rate.

Meanwhile, Dell is still using a 720p webcam atop this display. It hasn't changed between generations. Other laptops have 1080p or 2K webcams now, so you'll probably need to use an external webcam with your XPS for optimum video conferencing.

If you're torn about which display to choose, we suggest picking the higher-resolution option. It will give you more room to open windows side by side, and you'll make more use of the big 17-inch display.

Performance: Getting more for your money's worth with the XPS 17 (2023)

Where you'll see the most differences is with the display. The XPS 17 (2023) has brand-new Intel 13th-generation H-series CPUs under the hood paired with RTX 40-series graphics. The older XPS 17 (2022), meanwhile, is a year behind with Intel 12th-generation CPUs and RTX 30-series graphics.

Keep in mind that the XPS 17 (2023) has limited configurations right now, with just the Core i7-13700H CPU, the Core i9-13900H CPU, and RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, and 4080 graphics. More affordable CPU and graphics options are coming soon. The XPS 17 (2022), meanwhile, isn't that limited in scope. It has an option with a Core i5-12500H CPU, 8GB RAM, and standard Intel Iris Xe or UHD discrete graphics. Graphics card options, meanwhile, include the RTX 3050 or RTX 3060.

The new 13th-generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics make the XPS 17 (2023) faster and more powerful

Both generations of CPUs are 45W and sport performance cores and efficiency cores, but you end up getting a performance boost with the new model. Since the clock speeds are slightly up, Intel claims that its new 13th-generation H-series CPUs can give you a 10% productivity boost. Nvidia, meanwhile, claims that you can expect faster graphics performance out of the new RTX 40-series graphics. This is thanks to the power of the new Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS3 support for ray tracing that's double as fast as previous generations.

You can see the power of the newer 13th-generation H-series CPU below compared to results from the older XPS 17. Keep in mind that the system we're comparing lacks a dedicated GPU. Still, the new CPU in the XPS 17 (2023) shows more power in a test like Cinebench where that multi-core power is needed. It's a seriously powerful laptop for video editing, content creation, coding, or anything in between.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Core i7-13700H Dell XPS 17 Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 PCMark 10 6,176 6,789 Geekbench 5 1,857/12,928 1,753/12,992 Cinebench R23 1,906/13,093 1,767/11,714

On storage and RAM, it's pretty much even between generations, with one exception. While both laptops come for either 32GB or 64GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, the XPS 17 (2023) lacks the 8GB RAM option that the XPS 17 (2022) has. Storage, though, ranges from 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB across all models.

The XPS 17 (2023) is better for most people

Right now the XPS 17 (2023) has a much higher asking price than last year's XPS 17 (2022) model, but it's better for most people. It keeps a great display and design but is now more powerful than ever thanks to the latest 13th-generation Intel H-series CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics. This makes it a top choice for video editors and anyone who needs a laptop that can replace a desktop.

Nothing is wrong with last year's XPS 17 (2022) model, though. It's still a great laptop, and it's more affordable since there's now a newer model out. It has similar performance, but it's just not up to date with the latest components.