One of the best Dell laptops and most powerful Windows devices you can buy for content creation and beyond is the XPS 17. The new XPS 17 (2023) continues to offer plenty of computing power, and a massive 17-inch slim-bezel display. While the design of this year's model hasn't changed much over the XPS 17 (2022) model, there are a few minor under-the-hood differences to consider if you have this device on your wish list. It's mainly the jump to new Intel 13th-generation CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics that will matter for those in search of ultimate computing power.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) specs

Specification Dell XPS 17 Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H CPU (14-cores, 24MB cache, up to 5.0 GHz)

13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H (14-cores, 24MB cache, up to 5.4 GHz)

13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H (12 cores, 18MB Cache, up to 4.7Ghz) [Coming later this year] Graphics Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (60W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (60W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (60W) [Coming later this year]

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (60W) [Coming later this year] Display 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840x2400 resolution, 500 nits brightness

17-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, 500 nits brightness Storage 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SS

Supports up to 8TB total storage (2x 4TB) RAM 8GB (1x8GB) DDR5 SDRAM at 4800MHz

16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz

64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz Battery and power 97Wh battery

120W AC USB-C Adapter included Ports 4 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

1 x Full-size SD card reader v6.0

1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot

1 USB-C to USB-A v3.0 & HDMI v2.0 adapter ships standard Audio Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters = 8W total peak output Camera 720p Windows Hello camera Windows Hello Fingerprint Reader

IR Webcam Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Size 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Weight 5.10 pounds for FHD+ model

5.37 pounds for 4K+ model

Dell XPS 17 (2023): Pricing and availability

The Dell XPS 17 (2023) is now available for purchase at Dell.com, but isn't yet available at other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. It starts at $2,800 for the model with Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB RAM, the RTX 4070 graphics card, 512GB of storage, and the standard FHD+ display. You can upgrade to the fastest possible CPU, the Core i9-13900H, for $149 more, and also add a faster GPU, more storage, and a better 4K UHD+ display, but this pushes prices well over $3,000.

More affordable, and additional XPS 17 (2023) configurations with an Intel Core i5 CPU, the Nvidia RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 CPUs will be coming later this year.

What's new in the XPS 17 (2023)?

The XPS 17 (2023) isn't physically different from last year's model. You're still getting a laptop with a huge 17-inch InfinityEdge display, featuring a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels. You're also getting a device that's crafted out of precision-cut aluminum.

However, what matters most on the XPS 17 (2023) is what powers the laptop and the specification bumps, and that's on display here, with new 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile graphics cards.

Dell didn't share with us any performance gains to expect. However, Intel's new 13th-generation H-series CPUs are quite powerful as is, and Intel said to expect a 10% performance boost over last year. These are 45W CPUs, with crazy high core counts against the U-series and P-series in other laptops. You can configure the XPS 17 (2023) with up to a Core i9-13900H for the first time, which has 14 cores total and 5.4Ghz clock speeds. This is the ideal configuration for video editors and anybody who needs a laptop with a powerful CPU in a (relatively) slim package.

The core counts on the XPS 17 models with the Core i5 and Core i7 processors are the same as last year, but the turbo boost clock speeds are up, for slight performance gains. Last year's 12th-generation Core i5-12500H had a 4.50GHz turbo speed and the Core i7-12700H had a 4.70GHz turbo speed, On the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H, that's up to 4.7Ghz, and on the Core i7-13700H, it's up to 5.0Ghz.

We have yet to benchmark the XPS 17 (2023) CPU, but you can see sample results when we benchmarked another laptop. The MSI Prestige 14 Evo has a similar CPU inside, though it lacks dedicated graphics. Notice the high multi-core scoring, where the extra cores and higher frequency come into play.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Core i7-13700H Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P Razer Blade 15 Core i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti MacBook Pro 13 M2 PCMark 10 6,176 6,115 6,845 N/A 3DMark: Time Spy 2,073 1,748 9,258 N/A Geekbench 5 1,857/12,928 N/A 1,834 / 9,548 1,902 / 8,964 Geekbench 6 2,515/12,570 2,464 / 10,859 N/A N/A Cinebench R23 1,906/13,093 2,464 / 10,859 1,799 / 10,153 1,573 / 8,704

We have more good news for performance hunters. The RTX 40-series laptop GPUs can bring great performance gains thanks to Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS3. You can also look out for ray tracing that's twice as fast as before. There's also added power efficiency, too, since there are new streaming multiprocessors. For those in need of the most power, we suggest picking the RTX 4080 option since it has 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Those looking for a more balanced GPU might want to consider waiting for the RTX 4050 configuration coming later this year or pick the RTX 4070 option.

Where can I buy the XPS 17 (2023)

Just as we mentioned at the top of this article, you can buy the XPS 17 (2023) right now from Dell.com. Prices currently start at $2,800, but more affordable models are coming soon.

FAQ

Q: Does the XPS 17 (2023) have a good webcam?

Despite its powerful specs in other areas, Dell is still using a 720p webcam onboard the XPS 1. Compared to what you'll find on other great laptops from HP, Lenovo, or Acer, this is below the 1080p quality that we usually look for. While you do get Windows Hello support, the webcam doesn't support any advanced features like background blur or light correction. You might want to buy an external webcam if you plan on using your XPS at your desk and want to look your best on video calls.

Q: Does the XPS 17 (2023) have 5G?

Since this is a consumer laptop, and those don't typically have 5G connectivity to keep prices down, the XPS 17 (2023) does not have LTE or 5G. If you want this feature you can your phone as a hotspot, and then select it as a Wi-Fi network on Windows. For 5G without using your phone, you might want to purchase a dedicated 5G or LTE hotspot device from your carrier at an extra cost. We have a list of the best 5G laptops if you absolutely need a laptop with 5G connectivity. And if you want to stick with Dell, the Latitude lineup will offer 5G connectivity natively.

Q: Does the Dell XPS 17 (2023) have good battery life?

We're unsure of this just yet because Dell didn't provide battery life claims. But considering the 17-inch screen and the 45W Intel CPUs, you should not expect long battery life, even with the huge 97Wh battery. When we reviewed the 2022 XPS 17, we got to about two hours and 40 minutes with regular use with the screen set to 40% brightness. You can expect more of the same with this year's model, especially if you opt for the XPS 17 that a higher-resolution 4K UHD+ display. For a better battery life, pick the FHD+ display, since it'll be less power-hungry.

Q: Does the XPS 17 (2023) have Thunderbolt?

Yes, there are four Thunderbolt ports. There are two to the right and two to the left. All these ports support PCIe signaling. This means you can attach an external GPU to your XPS to use an existing GPU that you might own with an enclosure. You'll also be able to use Thunderbolt-certified docks, SSDs, and monitors. Thunderbolt also lets you connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity.

Q: Does the XPS 17 (2023) run Linux?

Dell does not sell a Linux version of the XPS 17 (2023). You can, however, dual-boot the operating system with Windows or even replace Windows with it. But this will likely cause you to end up with driver issues and critical things like the trackpad or webcam not working right. Windows 11 has the Windows Subsystem for Linux that can let you run Linux apps and development environments. You also can virtualize Windows through Oracle Virtualbox if you're more familiar with third-party programs.

Q: What color does the XPS 17 (2023) come in?

The XPS 17 (2023) only comes in one color: Platinum Silver with a black interior.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM, battery, or storage in the XPS 17 (2023)?

You can upgrade the RAM, but you'll have to take precautions and consider that you might void your warranty. You'll have to open the back of the laptop and remove the screws to get inside. You also can upgrade the storage, too, but keep in mind that you'll have to reinstall Windows if you do so. Unfortunately, you can't replace the battery; Dell lists it as non-replaceable.

Q: Does the XPS 17 (2023) have a good warranty?

Like with other consumer laptops, the XPS 17 (2023) has a good warranty. The laptop comes with a one-year Premium Support option from Dell that includes basic warranty service for manufacturing issues that aren't self-inflicted. For extra protection, you can extend this by up to four years for $350. You also can add accidental damage service, which is $79 for one year, or as much as $179 for four years. Separately, there's the option for Premium Support Plus, which is $150 for a year, and $550 for four years. This top-end plan has everything we've already mentioned, plus extras like parental controls, virus and malware removal, and more.