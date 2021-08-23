What colors does the Dell XPS 17 come in?

The Dell XPS laptop range comes in three size variations with the XPS 17 being the biggest sibling among the three. It’s built on the same design DNA and powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors including the Core i5-11400H base model with Intel UHD graphics going up to the Core i9-11980HK with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card. The most expensive model gives you a more powerful GPU and while it isn’t the most powerful one you can get on a laptop today, it should be great for 4K video rendering and gaming at 1080p or even 1440p resolutions.

The XPS 17 also offers a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which means you can hook up a Thunderbolt dock to expand your port options. Other than that, there’s a standard 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and an SD card reader. If you’re someone who cares about the built-in speakers, this laptop comes with a four-speaker system to produce a total of 5W.

Dell XPS 17 9710: Specifications

Dell XPS 17 CPU Intel Core i5-11400H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

Intel Core i7-11800H (24MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores)

Intel Core i9-11900H (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 cores)

Intel Core i9-11980HK (24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 [60W]

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 [70W] Body 374.45×248.05×19.05 mm (14.74×9.76×0.77 inches)

Starting weight: 2.21 kg (4.87 lb) Display 17-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500-Nit

17-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflective, 500-Nit Display Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4

1 Universal Audio Jack Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

SD card reader RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz Battery 97WHr battery Audio Stereo woofer 2W x 2 and stereo tweeter 2.5W x 2 = 5W total peak

Waves Nx 3D Audio Camera 720p at 30fps webcam

Infra-red for Windows Hello Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2)

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Platinum Silver with Black carbon fiber palm rest Price Starting at $1,550

The Dell XPS 17 is currently available in only a single color option that the company calls Platinum Silver. As the name suggests, it has a silver finish on the outside and on the inside the slim bezels are black. The keyboard deck is also black with a carbon fiber finish that’s been a staple for the XPS range for a while now.

Notably, Dell offers a secondary white color option on the smaller XPS 13 and now on the XPS 15 which includes an all-white exterior and interior. Hopefully, the next refresh of the XPS 17 in 2022 will also include the secondary color scheme.

