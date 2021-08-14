What ports does the Dell XPS 17 have? Does it have USB-A?

The XPS 17 is Dell’s premium, lightweight 17 inch laptop featuring an aluminum chassis, a carbon fiber finish on the inside, ultra-thin bezels, and powerful hardware. The newest model (9710) is offered with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processor options available with a Core i5-11400H going all the way up to an octa-core Core i9-11980HK paired. The laptop comes with dual-channel memory support of up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz, and a 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD. For graphics, there’s an option to go for standard Intel UHD or NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) or an RTX 3060 (6GB).

The 17 inch display comes in a 16:10 ratio, which is becoming more and more common in most modern laptops. Dell offers the option of either an FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution non-touch or a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution touch panel. The company has also confirmed the XPS 17 will be getting a free upgrade to Windows 11 once it’s available later this year.

Dell XPS 17 9710: Specifications

Dell XPS 17 CPU Intel Core i5-11400H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

Intel Core i7-11800H (24MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores)

Intel Core i9-11900H (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 cores)

Intel Core i9-11980HK (24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 [60W]

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 [70W] Body 374.45×248.05×19.05 mm (14.74×9.76×0.77 inches)

Starting weight: 2.21 kg (4.87 lb) Display 17-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500-Nit

17-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflective, 500-Nit Display Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4

1 Universal Audio Jack Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

SD card reader RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz Battery 97WHr battery Audio Stereo woofer 2W x 2 and stereo tweeter 2.5W x 2 = 5W total peak

Waves Nx 3D Audio Camera 720p at 30fps webcam

Infra-red for Windows Hello Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2)

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Platinum Silver with Black carbon fiber palm rest Price Starting at $1,550

When it comes to the port selection, the Dell XPS 17 has a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports allowing you to connect all sorts of USB-C-based docks, adapters, and dongles. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio combo jack for audio output and mic input and an SD card reader. The XPS 17 does not come with standard USB Type-A ports; however Dell does offer an adapter in the box that comes with USB-A and HDMI ports, which is quite convenient.

Dell XPS 17 9710 The 17-inch Dell XPS 17 9710 is the largest offering under the XPS series powered by the Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors and features four thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack and an SD card slot Buy from Amazon

Have a look at our recommendation of the best laptops for 2021 and our a dedicated list of the best Dell laptops. Additionally, take a look at some of the best laptops available on Best Buy.