Key Takeaways
- Dell has revamped its XPS lineup with bigger screens and more power thanks to Intel Core Ultra CPUs
- The models include the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16.
- All the laptops feature a sleek design, seamless haptic touchpads, and touch function row, inspired by the outgoing XPS 13 Plus
Dell's iconic XPS laptops just got even better for 2024. The company has completely revamped the entire lineup of XPS devices with bigger screen sizes and more power under the hood thanks to Intel's newest Core Ultra CPUs. Just as rumors indicated, these laptops include the XPS 13, XPS 14, and the XPS 16. All three will be available soon, and we have all the details for you right here.
XPS 13
Leading the pack is the new XPS 13 9340. This 2024 model is getting the same design that made the XPS 13 Plus one of the best laptops. That also means the XPS 13 Plus model is no more. This one has an edge-to-edge keyboard featuring a Windows Copilot key, a seamless glass haptic touchpad, and a touch function row. All of this is in a sleek 2.6-pound CNC machined aluminum chassis. As for the display, the XPS 13 is also picking up new display options, including FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K+ OLED touch panels. Under the hood, meanwhile, is up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H CPU, and 64GB RAM. Importantly, Dell also bumped the webcam to 1080p on this year's model. Full specs are below
The XPS 13 will start at $1,300. That's cheaper than the XPS 13 Plus, which started at $1,500.
XPS 14
A step up from the XPS 13 in the lineup is the XPS 14 9440. This is a new screen size for Dell, but it keeps a lot of what made the now outgoing XPS 15 so great as a portable laptop for creativity. The new laptop not only has a bigger 14.5-inch screen than the XPS 13 but also packs optional Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Dell also says that it is 21% lighter than the XPS 16, which we get into later. It also features a seamless glass haptic touchpad and a touch function row. You'll find this with Core Ultra 7 CPUs up to an RTX 4050 GPU and 64GB of RAM.
The XPS 14 starts at $1,700. Considering the XPS 15 is currently $1,500, that's a $200 price change, but there's a lot of power here thanks to Intel's Core Ultra chips that have AI capabilities under the hood.
XPS 16
Finally, as the new flagship and most powerful XPS laptop yet, there's the XPS 16 9640. Essentially replacing the XPS 17, it is a powerhouse of a laptop. It has up to an RTX 4070 GPU, and 80W Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Of course, there is the 4K OLED display, too, which is sure to be a stunner. Full specs for this unit can be seen below. The same design elements from the XPS 13, and XPS 14 are here, too, like the seamless glass haptic touchpad.
The XPS 16 is one of the more expensive options in the lineup. It starts at $1,900. The older XPS 17 came in at $2,200, so this is surprisingly cheaper.
Other announcements, including UltraSharp monitors
Dell isn't just announcing new XPS laptops. To pair up with these laptops, Dell also launched two new displays. There's the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Monitor ($2,400), as well as the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor ($1,400). There are a few things that are new with these monitors. The 40-inch option is what Dell is calling the world's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for eye comfort. On these panels, Dell also doubled refresh rates from 60 Hz to 120hz for a smoother image and has added an ambient light sensor for automatic screen brightness and color temperature adjustments. The bigger model also offers up to 140W of power delivery over Thunderbolt, and the smaller one has up to 90W, and a 3440x1440 resolution.