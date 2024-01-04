Key Takeaways Dell has revamped its XPS lineup with bigger screens and more power thanks to Intel Core Ultra CPUs

The models include the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16.

All the laptops feature a sleek design, seamless haptic touchpads, and touch function row, inspired by the outgoing XPS 13 Plus

Dell's iconic XPS laptops just got even better for 2024. The company has completely revamped the entire lineup of XPS devices with bigger screen sizes and more power under the hood thanks to Intel's newest Core Ultra CPUs. Just as rumors indicated, these laptops include the XPS 13, XPS 14, and the XPS 16. All three will be available soon, and we have all the details for you right here.

XPS 13

Leading the pack is the new XPS 13 9340. This 2024 model is getting the same design that made the XPS 13 Plus one of the best laptops. That also means the XPS 13 Plus model is no more. This one has an edge-to-edge keyboard featuring a Windows Copilot key, a seamless glass haptic touchpad, and a touch function row. All of this is in a sleek 2.6-pound CNC machined aluminum chassis. As for the display, the XPS 13 is also picking up new display options, including FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K+ OLED touch panels. Under the hood, meanwhile, is up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H CPU, and 64GB RAM. Importantly, Dell also bumped the webcam to 1080p on this year's model. Full specs are below

Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H (12- Core, 18MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel at 6400 MT/s

16GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

64GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s Storage 512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 SSD (post-launch) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Display 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, non-touch, 500 nit brightness

13.4-inch QHD+ 2560x1600 resolution, touch, 500 nit brightness

13.4-inch 3k+ OLED 1800x1800 resolution, touch, 400 nit brightness Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 55Whr battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Audio Quad speakers Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.60 inches

The XPS 13 will start at $1,300. That's cheaper than the XPS 13 Plus, which started at $1,500.

XPS 14

A step up from the XPS 13 in the lineup is the XPS 14 9440. This is a new screen size for Dell, but it keeps a lot of what made the now outgoing XPS 15 so great as a portable laptop for creativity. The new laptop not only has a bigger 14.5-inch screen than the XPS 13 but also packs optional Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Dell also says that it is 21% lighter than the XPS 16, which we get into later. It also features a seamless glass haptic touchpad and a touch function row. You'll find this with Core Ultra 7 CPUs up to an RTX 4050 GPU and 64GB of RAM.

Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H (x12- Core, 18MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)

Intel Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

64GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

Note: 7466 MT/s with 4050 graphics / 6400 MT/s on UMA Board Storage 512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Display 14.5-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 non-touch, 500 nits

14.5-inch 3.2K 3200x200 OLED, 400 nits Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 69.5 Whr battery Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4

MicroSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

1 USB-C to USB-A 3.0 HDMI 2.0 adapter included Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Audio Quad speakers Dimensions 12.6x8.5x0.71 inches

The XPS 14 starts at $1,700. Considering the XPS 15 is currently $1,500, that's a $200 price change, but there's a lot of power here thanks to Intel's Core Ultra chips that have AI capabilities under the hood.

XPS 16

Finally, as the new flagship and most powerful XPS laptop yet, there's the XPS 16 9640. Essentially replacing the XPS 17, it is a powerhouse of a laptop. It has up to an RTX 4070 GPU, and 80W Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Of course, there is the 4K OLED display, too, which is sure to be a stunner. Full specs for this unit can be seen below. The same design elements from the XPS 13, and XPS 14 are here, too, like the seamless glass haptic touchpad.

Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H (16- core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz) (post-launch) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 6400 MT/s

32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

64GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s

Note: 7467 MT/s with 4070 graphics only / 6400 MT/s with UMA, 4050 or 4060 graphics Storage 512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (50W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (50W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (60W) Display 16.3-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, 500 nits, non-touch

16.3-inch 4k+ 3840x2400 resolution OLED, 400 nits, touch Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 99.5 Whr battery Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4

MicroSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

1 USB-C to USB-A 3.0 HDMI 2.0 adapter included Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Audio Quad speakers Dimensions 14.1x9.4x0.74 inches

The XPS 16 is one of the more expensive options in the lineup. It starts at $1,900. The older XPS 17 came in at $2,200, so this is surprisingly cheaper.

Other announcements, including UltraSharp monitors

Dell isn't just announcing new XPS laptops. To pair up with these laptops, Dell also launched two new displays. There's the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Monitor ($2,400), as well as the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor ($1,400). There are a few things that are new with these monitors. The 40-inch option is what Dell is calling the world's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for eye comfort. On these panels, Dell also doubled refresh rates from 60 Hz to 120hz for a smoother image and has added an ambient light sensor for automatic screen brightness and color temperature adjustments. The bigger model also offers up to 140W of power delivery over Thunderbolt, and the smaller one has up to 90W, and a 3440x1440 resolution.