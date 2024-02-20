Key Takeaways Dell's new XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops are now available, starting at $1,399.

Dell offers extensive configuration options for the perfect setup.

XPS 13 is compact, XPS 14 has a discrete GPU, XPS 16 is ideal for power users.

After a 2023 leak and an official announcement January 2024, Dell's all-new XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 laptops are now available to buy. The XPS 13 is the most affordable option with a starting price of $1,399. If you'd like a larger display, the XPS 14 starts at about $1,699, while the XPS 16 starts at $1,899.

Dell is currently the best place to shop, as it offers a significant number of configuration options to help you land the perfect setup. Best Buy has listings on its website, though you can only sign up to receive notifications when the laptops go live. Other major third-party retailers don't look to have listings in place for the new laptops.

Comparing the new XPS 13, 14, and 16 models

Dell performed a major overhaul on its XPS lineup of laptops for 2024. While it experimented with the XPS 13 Plus in recent years, the futuristic design has now made it to all sizes of XPS laptop. On top of that, Dell resized its larger models, turning the 15-inch model into a 14-inch model, and turning the 17-incher into a 16-incher.

The laptops now all have the same seamless glass palm rests and haptic touchpad, capacitive touch buttons for the function row, and keyboard without spacing between the keys. As for performance, Intel's Core Ultra CPUs have landed, upping regular power as well as significantly increasing integrated GPU performance. Don't forget about the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that aids with AI tasks. The laptops also have a dedicated Windows Copilot key for quick access to your AI assistant.

The XPS 13 is most compact option, weighing in at about 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) and measuring just 0.60 inches (15.3mm) thin. Like its predecessors, it remains a great choice for anyone regularly on the move. The new XPS 14 should prove to be a better option for those who need discrete GPU performance in the form of a Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. This is also where you'll find a 14.5-inch OLED display option with 3200x2000 resolution.

And for power users, the XPS 16 should be the best choice. It can be configured with up to a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and 16.3-inch OLED display with UHD+ resolution. XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods reviewed the XPS 16, remarking that "the Dell XPS 16 is the first real MacBook Pro competitor I've seen from Windows." Battery life is excellent for a machine this powerful, and there's plenty of performance for more specialized work.

These devices will surely give even the best laptops a run now that they're on the market.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) The XPS 13 (2024) is the most compact option of the three new laptops, great for anyone who needs nimble performance on the move. $1399 at Dell

Dell XPS 14 The XPS 14 (2024) introduces a discrete laptop GPU and an optional OLED display, great for anyone dipping their toes into more specialized work. $1699 at Dell