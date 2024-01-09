Dell manufactures some of the best laptops in the market, so it's no surprise that many of its offerings have dominated our best product lists for years. The XPS lineup, in particular, is the crème de la crème among the competition. By pairing solid performance with an elegant and portable design, Dell’s XPS series is great for all kinds of users, whether they're power-hungry gamers or professional video editors.

The XPS series is especially stacked this year, with Dell adding 14 and 16-inch variants to this beloved lineup. Besides borrowing the design philosophy of last year's XPS 13 Plus, the specs have also been significantly overhauled for the 2024 refresh. So, here's everything you need to know about the new Dell XPS (2024) series.

Dell XPS (2024): Pricing, availability, and specs

Dell officially revealed the XPS series a few days before CES, though rumors about the newer XPS 14 and 16 laptops have been circulating since November. While we don’t have an exact release date for the laptops, the tech giant has set a launch window for the first quarter of 2024.

Of course, all laptops in this high-end series come with a hefty price tag. For the XPS 13, you’re looking at a $1,300 starting price just for the base model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H and Intel Arc integrated graphics. While it’s the cheapest laptop among the three XPS siblings, it’s not a budget laptop by any means.

The new Dell XPS 14 starts at $1,700, and you can expect even higher costs if you want a dedicated RTX 4050 graphics card. Finally, the XPS 16 is the priciest one of the bunch, starting at $1,900.

Dell XPS (2024) CPU Dell XPS 13 (2024): Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) Dell XPS 14: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) Dell XPS 16: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz) GPU Dell XPS 13 (2024): Intel Arc Graphics Dell XPS 14: Intel Arc Graphics, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Dell XPS 16: Intel Arc Graphics, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (60W) Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Display Dell XPS 13 (2024): Up to 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880x1800) OLED InfinityEdge touch display Dell XPS 14: Up to 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) OLED InfinityEdge touch display Dell XPS 16: Up to 16.3-inch 4K+ (3840x2400) OLED InfinityEdge touch display Battery Dell XPS 13 (2024): 55Whr battery Dell XPS 14: 69.5Whr battery Dell XPS 16: 99.5Whr battery Ports Dell XPS 13 (2024): 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C Dell XPS 14: 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1x microSD card reader

1x 3.5mm audio jack Dell XPS 16: 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1x microSD card reader

1x 3.5mm audio jack Webcam FHD (1080p) webcam compatible with Windows Hello Connectivity Dell XPS 13 (2024): Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750 (BE200) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card Dell XPS 14: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Dell XPS 16: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750 (BE200) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card Size (WxDxH) Dell XPS 13 (2024): 11.62x7.84x0.6 inches (295.3x199x15.3mm) Dell XPS 14: 12.6x8.5x0.71 inches (216x320x18mm) Dell XPS 16: 14.1x9.4x0.74 inches (358.1x240x18.7mm) Weight Dell XPS 13 (2024): From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) Dell XPS 14: From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) Dell XPS 16: From 4.7 pounds (2.13kg) Price Dell XPS 13 (2024): Starting at $1,300 Dell XPS 14: Starting at $1,700 Dell XPS 16: Starting at $1,900

What's new in the Dell XPS (2024) lineup

Redesigned laptops with smaller screens

While the XPS 13 (2024) has a largely similar build to last year’s XPS 13 Plus, Dell has integrated the latter’s design into XPS 14 and 16 laptops. All three XPS laptops have the same aluminum chassis as the XPS 13 Plus. The haptic glass touchpad and capacitive touch bar have also been added to this year's XPS laptops. Moreover, the zero-lattice keyboards on all three XPS laptops have minimal spacing between the keys to retain the refined and compact look that the series is known for.

The touch bar isn’t the only design cue that Dell has taken from Apple. The new XPS 14 and 16 laptops also mark the series' departure from the conventional 15 and 17-inch form factors. Sadly, the sleek build comes at the expense of a lower resolution as both the XPS 13 and 14 have a reduced pixel count than the last-gen XPS laptops they’re meant to replace. The Dell XPS 16 remains the only one in the bunch to have the same resolution as the 2023 model of the XPS 17.

Intel Meteor Lake processors and Arc graphics

One of the biggest spec bumps in this year's XPS series is the addition of next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Intel 4 manufacturing process. The three laptops feature Meteor Lake processors, and the priciest XPS 16 can be upgraded to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H. The latest chips from Intel also ship with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to provide better performance in on-device AI workloads.

Dell has also enhanced the integrated graphics for the 2024 XPS models. The base models of the XPS 13, 14, and 16 now feature Intel Arc graphics instead of Intel Iris Xe iGPUs. For those who require more performance, the XPS 14 and 16 laptops can also be outfitted with dedicated RTX graphics cards.

One of our biggest complaints about last year’s XPS laptops is the 720p front camera, meaning you had to invest in an external webcam if your work involved frequent video calls. Luckily, the 2024 refresh of the XPS series has improved the quality of the webcam by integrating a 1080p sensor. There are still laptops out there with higher-resolution webcams, but it's still a big improvement.

The built-in wireless capability has also received a boost on all XPS variants besides the XPS 14. The Wi-Fi chip has been upgraded to Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, while the Bluetooth card now supports 5.4 connectivity. Likewise, the RAM has been upgraded to LPPDR5x, so the data rate has increased from 4,800MT/s on the 2023 laptops to 6,400 MT/s for the base models. Finally, Dell has added a dedicated Copilot key, allowing you to instantly access the built-in AI assistant with the press of a button.

Where can I buy the Dell XPS (2024) laptops?

Although the XPS (2024) laptops aren't on sale yet, we expect them to be available for purchase on Dell's website. Likewise, third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are expected to offer these laptops once Dell officially releases them in Q1 2024.