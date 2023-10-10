Source: Dell Dell XPS Desktop 8960 Pre-built desktop that gets the job done $1258 $1480 Save $222 The Dell XPS Desktop 8960 is a cost-effective pre-assembled desktop that's armed with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor. Its sleek, minimalist design meshes well with most professional setups, and it offers plenty of upgradability, too. $1258 at Amazon

A pre-built PC is great for beginners as you don’t have to spend hours installing all the components or managing the cables. Many components, including processors and graphics cards, are vastly overpriced these days, so you'd want to go with a pre-assembled system if you want to save some money. Moreover, you won't have to worry about troubleshooting your new PC as most OEMs offer warranty and tech support for their rigs.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, purchasing a pre-built system is more cost-effective than ever.The Dell XPS 8960 is an incredible desktop that's worth highlighting, and it's available at a $222 discount for a limited time.

Why should you buy the Dell XPS 8960?

The Dell XPS 8960 is an all-rounder pre-built PC that can handle all but the extreme hardware-intensive workloads. Processor-wise, you’re looking at an Intel Core i7-13700, a current-gen 16-core and 24-thread CPU capable of hitting a boost clock speed of 5.20GHz. Dell offers 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory, which is great for multitasking. With 512GB of SSD space and a 2TB hard drive, you won’t have to worry about running out of space either.

While the entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 can be used for light gaming, you might want to look elsewhere if you want to play the latest graphically demanding games at high resolutions. Fortunately, the 750W power supply on the XPS 8960 provides plenty of headroom for GPU upgrades. Dell’s pre-built PC isn’t lacking on the connectivity front either as you get six USB Type-A ports, three USB Type-C connections, seven audio ports, an SD card slot, an RJ45 Ethernet adapter, and a DisplayPort socket.

The Dell XPS 8960 usually costs $1,480, but it’s discounted to $1,258, making it an absolute steal. PC accessories are also heavily discounted on this Prime Big Deal Days sale, so you can grab a few peripherals for your new XPS 8960 desktop without crossing the $1,500 threshold.