Dell XPS 8940, Alienware Aurora R12 desktops get refreshed with Intel’s 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S chips

With Intel officially sharing the final details of its new 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S desktop processors, Dell is one of the first to refresh its products. The company has announced the launch of the new XPS desktop 8940 and the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktops that feature Intel’s new processors. The new desktops also offer the option of NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

The new XPS 8940 desktop is targeted at creative professionals, but since you have the luxury to install up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, the machine can handle most of your demanding games. The chassis itself is smaller than before and will be offered in two color options: Night Sky or Mineral White. The desktop will be configurable, ranging from the basic 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10105 refresh all the way up to the powerful 8-core 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900K. You can configure the memory to up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666Mhz, but if you opt for any of the Core i7 or Core i9 processors, the memory speeds go up to 2933MHz. The desktop can accommodate a 2TB 3.5-inch 7200rpm SATA HDD combined with a 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. Dell is also offering the option of DVD or a Blu-Ray RW disc drive. As for power, a 500W power supply will be available to handle GPUs of up to 225W.

In terms of connectivity, the XPS 8940 will come with Dell Wireless 1810 (1×1) 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1, or you can go a step ahead and opt for Killer AX1650i (2×2) 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) with Bluetooth 5.0. There is also gigabit ethernet thanks to the Killer E2600. I/O port selection includes a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm headset jack, and an SD card slot at the front. At the back, you get four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a Display Port 1.2, gigabit ethernet, and 3.5mm 5.1 channel audio connectors. As for pricing and availability, Dell has not confirmed either.

As for the new Alienware Aurora R12, Dell has not shared any information on the specifications, so we are assuming that it will get similar processor options as the XPS and graphics options going all the way up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090.