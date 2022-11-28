The Dell XPS Desktop may not look like a gaming PC, but it has the guts of one with up to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and it's up to $1,000 off right now.

Cyber Monday is the best time to get yourself a new PC, and if you're into gaming, this Dell XPS Desktop may be the PC you didn't know you needed. It's not designed to look like a gaming PC, and it's actually a very sleek PC that fits in almost any environment. But on the inside, it has all the power you could want, and with these Cyber Monday deals, you can save quite a lot of money on different configurations. Here are all the best deals available right now.

Dell XPS Desktop - Save $400 on an Intel Core i7-12700 and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) Dell XPS Desktop $1099.99 $1499.99 Save $400 This configuration of the Dell XPS Desktop includes an Intel Core i7 and AMD Radeon graphics, plus 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's the cheapest of the bunch, and a $400 discount brings it down to just $1,099.99. $1,099.99 at Dell

This entry-level configuration of the Dell XPS desktop isn't the most powerful, but it's a great start if you want a gaming rig, with a very powerful CPU and AMD Radeon graphics. You can upgrade the RAM and storage later, and $1,099 is a great price for the specs you're getting here.

Dell XPS Desktop - Save $550 on an Intel Core i7-12700 and RTX 3060 Ti

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) Dell XPS Desktop $1349.99 $1899.99 Save $550 This configuration comes with the same Intel Core i7 processor, but it ditches AMD for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, giving you great ray-tracing performance. It also upgrades to a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. $1,349.99 at Dell

If you want a bit more power, especially for ray-traced games, this configuration may be better for you. It swaps the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and while raster performance generally favors the AMD GPU here, the two trade blows, and when you factor in ray tracing, the RTX 3060 Ti is far better. This configuration also includes a lot more RAM, with a total of 32GB, and you get a larger 512GB SSD, too, so it's a rig that's a bit more future-proof.

Dell XPS Desktop - Save $430 on a Core i7-12700 and GeForce RTX 3080

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) Dell XPS Desktop $1899.99 $2429.99 Save $530 This model upgrades the GPU to a much more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, while keeping the same powerful processor and 32GB of RAM. It also doubles the storage to 1TB, and it's discounted by $430. $1,899 at Dell

Going up in price, we have this very powerful configuration, which keeps the same processor (you really don't need more than a Core i7-12700) but upgrades the GPU to a much more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. This is still one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, and it's going to run your games without any issues well into the next few years. This model also keeps the 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, so you're getting a top-tier experience across the board. The $430 isn't as big as the model above, but you're still getting a lot of PC for the price here.

Dell XPS Desktop - Save $800 on an Intel Core i7-12700 and GeForce RTX 3090

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) Dell XPS Desktop $2349.99 $3149.99 Save $800 For those that want the most power possible, this model upgrades even further to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. It also includes a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD for storage. With a massive $800 off, this is a super powerful PC for the money. $2,349.99 at Dell

If you want even more power, this model packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, truly one of the fastest GPUs on the market, and more power than most people will need. This is a very powerful and expensive GPU, which is why this model costs significantly more, but it also has a massive $800 discount, which means you can get all this power for a more reasonable price of $2,349.99.

Dell XPS Desktop - Save $1,000 on an Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) Dell XPS Desktop $2779.99 $3779.99 Save $1000 For the most power, this model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's most powerful Ampere GPU. Otherwise, this model keeps the same high-end specs as the previous model, and it has a massive $1,000 discount. $2,779.99 at Dell

Finally, if you want the most powerful option available, this configuration includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is Nvidia's most powerful Ampere-based GPU. This is a GPU that can handle 4K gaming without an issue, and it runs all the most demanding games you can play right now. Otherwise, this configuration is similar to the one above, including the same processor, RAM, and storage. It's a high-end PC in every aspect, and while it's still expensive, this $1,000 discount makes it that much easier on the wallet.

If this isn't exactly the kind of PC you're looking for, there are other great Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals you can still take advantage of. Now is the time to upgrade your setup!