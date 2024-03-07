Dell has long been a leading manufacturer of Windows PCs and accessories, and its broad range of hardware includes some of the overall best laptops on the market today. Dell's stable of mobile PCs ranges from budget-minded Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops, with a number of brands in between.

On the consumer side of Dell's mainstream laptops, XPS and Inspiron brands are the two main choices. The former offers premium laptops with cutting-edge design and features, while the latter is more affordable with many more models from which you can choose. This article aims to uncover the differences and similarities between the brands to help you find the perfect laptop for your needs.

Build quality and design

XPS steps into the future

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

XPS laptops have evolved a lot over the years (just like Inspiron devices), but we've now arrived at one of the most futuristic laptop designs on the market. It all started with the XPS 13 Plus and its radical redesign in 2022, which has now made its way over to the mainstream XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 laptops in 2024.

The newest XPS lineup made the move from 13-, 15-, and 17-inch devices to 13-, 14-, and 16-inch devices. They're all clamshell laptops, meaning they cannot be used in convertible modes (like tent, stand, or tablet). There is an XPS 2-in-1 still available in some markets, though its aging hardware means it will likely soon be retired if Dell doesn't give it an update.

The newest XPS laptops now all come with a haptic touchpad set beneath a seamless glass panel also covering the palmrests. The keycaps are essentially gapless, and instead of a regular row of function keys up top, there's a row of capacitive touch buttons that can switch between laptop shortcuts and F keys on the fly.

The aluminum and glass XPS body is second-to-none when it comes to build quality, and anyone who wants the best Dell laptop design will want to stick with the premium brand.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023)

Inspiron laptops are available in 14-, 15-, and 16-inch sizes. The 14- and 16-inch models have "Plus" and "2-in-1" options to go along with the standard design, while the Inspiron 15 is currently only available in a clamshell form factor. The Plus models essentially have more powerful performance hardware and some extra features, while the 2-in-1 models are actually convertibles rather than detachable.

Because there is such a wide range of Inspiron models, the build quality can vary quite a bit. Many of the more affordable options used to use a plastic chassis, though that is changing with modern refreshes. Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus for 2023 we reviewed, for example, is made primarily from aluminum.

The keyboard and touchpad on Inspiron laptops is more traditional, with clear separation between keys and pointer. The seamless design available in the XPS isn't for everyone, which is where the Inspiron really comes into play.

Bottom line? XPS laptops represent the pinnacle of Dell's design finesse. Even before the full 2024 refresh that brought the futuristic design, XPS laptops were the most premium in terms of design and build quality. It's also where you'll get the more compact 13-inch laptop.

But Dell has done a lot of work to get its Inspiron laptops caught up to compete with the mid-range offerings of other manufacturers. Inspiron laptops also have a modern and durable design that should appeal to many people, especially if a convertible is the desired form factor.

Camera, speakers, and ports

Inspiron has a wider selection of ports

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

The camera has long been a sticky point for XPS enthusiasts, as it was only upgraded to an FHD resolution very recently. All modern XPS models now have an FHD camera with IR sensor for Windows Hello biometrics, and available are extra features like human presence detection.

The latest XPS laptops all have a quad-speaker design that provides above-average laptop audio. The XPS 14 and XPS 16 have speakers flanking the keyboard, while the XPS 13 hides its top-firing speakers beneath the keyboard due to the smaller form factor.

As for ports, you're essentially stuck with Thunderbolt 4. The XPS 13 offers two Thunderbolt 4, the XPS 14 has three Thunderbolt 4, and 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader, and the XPS 16 offers two (with a third USB-C) or three Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023)

If you hate relying on dongles or Thunderbolt 4 docks, the Inspiron brand should be more appealing. Thunderbolt 4 is available on many Inspiron laptops, but you'll also generally find HDMI, USB-A, SD/microSD card readers, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

Inspiron laptops keep to a more traditional dual-speaker setup for audio, but you can get top-firing hardware on a bunch of the 14- and 16-inch models. Sound quality won't match that of the XPS laptops, but for many people it won't really interfere with the overall flow of the device.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

You're also going to find FHD webcams in most Inspiron models, and with an IR sensor to boot. This can change based on the exact model you're checking out, but in most cases the hardware will be good enough for everyday video conferencing.

Bottom line? XPS laptops are designed to offer a superior camera and audio experience compared to Inspiron laptops. If you love listening to music or watching movies on your laptop, XPS should be the way to go.

However, with Inspiron laptops hitting an FHD resolution for the camera, many people will find that it's enough for their workflow even without extra features like human presence detection. And if you hate being restricted mainly to Thunderbolt ports, Inspiron laptops generally offer a wider range of native connectivity.

Displays

Stick with XPS for OLED options

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

The XPS brand is where you'll find the best display options, especially if you'd like to look at an OLED panel day in and day out.

The XPS 13 tops out at a 2.8K OLED display, the XPS 14 at a 3.2K OLED display, and the XPS 16 at a full 4K with OLED. They're all touch-enabled, with an anti-reflective finish to cut down on glare.

XPS models also have lower resolution options with a more standard IPS panel if you find OLED technology overkill (or too expensive).

OLED displays are not exclusive to the XPS brand, though the options within the Inspiron lineup are less readily available. Looking at Dell's website at the time of writing, it seems as though the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 from 2023 is one of the few remaining OLED models.

This could change again in the future. But for now, Inspiron remains the place to go for the widest selection of IPS displays. Depending on the size and form factor, displays range from standard FHD+ to 2.2K to 2.8K and beyond, topping out at UHD+.

Bottom line? Dell's XPS laptops all have OLED display options, as well as IPS options with lower resolutions should you be looking to save some money. Inspiron laptops mainly stick with IPS screens, with few models offering OLED options.

Performance and price

Similar hardware, wildly different pricing

The latest XPS laptops all rely on Intel's Core Ultra H-series processors with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and integrated Intel Arc graphics. They're more powerful than ever before thanks to these new CPUs, and you can also add a discrete Nvidia GPU to the XPS 14 and XPS 16.

With up to an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in the XPS 16, you're getting a laptop that can easily handle photo or video editing and other creative assignments. Battery life is also very good if you aren't always employing a discrete GPU.

Related Intel's new Core Ultra processors double GPU performance and set up a wave of AI laptops The Intel Core Ultra processor lineup is made for laptops and it comes with Arc graphics and a big AI focus.

Inspiron laptops are still split between 13th Gen Intel Core i and the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs. There are also some AMD Ryzen options available, which helps shave off some of the price.

As for discrete GPUs, you're again looking at a mixed bag depending on the Inspiron model. For example, the Inspiron 16 Plus (2023) with 13th Gen Intel Core chips can be configured with up to a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, while the newer 2024 model with Core Ultra chip has only integrated Arc graphics.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

With everything from design to features to performance in mind, the XPS laptops come at a much higher price than their Inspiron equivalents. The XPS 14 (2024), for example, starts at $1,699 for a model with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and FHD+ display.

The Inspiron 14 Plus (2024), on the other hand, starts at about $1,000 for a model with the same CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 2.2K display. Even the smaller XPS 13 (2024) starts at about $1,399.

Bottom line? XPS and Inspiron laptops are available with similar Intel CPUs, but only the Inspiron has optional AMD hardware. XPS is also the place to go for the most GPU performance, though you can get up to a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU in the Inspiron 16 Plus.

And as for price,Inspiron laptops should be your first choice if you're shopping with a tighter budget. XPS laptops start at a higher price and climb quickly from there, helping to balance out the extra features and higher build quality.

Wrapping up

To summarize, XPS laptops have a higher build quality (and more futuristic design), better audio, more camera features, OLED display options, and strong performance hardware (including more powerful discrete GPUs). However, they are much more expensive than Inspiron laptops.

Inspiron laptops might not quite match the XPS lineup in the mentioned categories, but they are where most people will turn when shopping from Dell's stable. Dell has done a great job of improving its mid-range laptops of late, and most people are going to love their Inspiron device. It might not have all the same bells and whistles as an XPS, but that's not going to matter much when it comes down to the more reasonable price.