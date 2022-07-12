Dell’s brand-new, futuristic XPS 13 Plus is $400 off today

Way back in the beginning of the year, Dell announced the XPS 13 Plus, it’s completely redesigned and modernized version of the XPS 13. First of all, it was among the first products to be announced with Intel’s new 28W P-series processors, one of the reasons that it really didn’t ship until May. But because of the CPU selection, it’s by far the most powerful 13-inch Dell XPS PC.

It’s also got an a haptic touchpad, which is powered by Aito’s technology. Unlike with other haptic touchpads, you won’t even see a border around it when you look at it. It’s completely flush with the rest of the palm rest. It’s pretty neat.

Another neat change is that Dell is getting rid of physical function keys in favor of touch keys. To switch between F-keys and shortcut keys, you can hold down the Fn button, and you’ll see the light-up indicators change.

While the Dell XPS 13 Plus is available in FHD+ UHD+, and OLED options, the one that’s on sale from Best Buy today is the OLED one. It’s $400 off, which is really impressive considering that these deal days tend to focus more on clearing out last-gen merchandise, rather than discounting brand-new products. Both discounted models have a Core i7, but you can either get 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD for $1,449.99 or you can get 32GB memory and a 1TB SSD for $1,699.99.

That’s actually not all though. The Dell XPS 15 is up to $300 off today, packing a 12th-gen Intel Core i9, a 3.5K OLED display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 32GB memory, and a 1TB SSD for $2,499. If that’s not quite for you, there are FHD+ models that are $250 off, packing the same graphics, a Core i7, and so on.

The Dell XPS 15 is aimed more at creators that need that 45W CPU and dedicated graphics. It’s better for video editing, while the XPS 13 Plus might be good for photo editing. Either way, they’re both awesome PCs.