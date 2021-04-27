Dell’s Latitude 7320 Detachable packs 4G LTE, a pen garage, and it’s available today

Today, Dell is launching its Latitude 7320 Detachable, a new Windows 10 tablet for businesses and aimed at people who are on the go. It weighs in at 1.82 pounds, which is just a touch heavier than one of Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablets. It also includes a feature you might have seen on the Surface Pro X: a pen garage in the keyboard.

As we’ve seen from numerous Windows 10 tablets, the keyboard props up against the bottom bezel magnetically. Inside of that flap, there’s an area to store the pen. That way, it’s always with you without getting in the way, and it’s always charged. In fact, Dell says that the pen charges to 100% in just 30 seconds.

The Latitude 7320 Detachable is all about being portable, so aside from being light and easy to carry, it comes with optional 4G LTE connectivity (if you want 5G, you have to go for the Latitude 9000 series). That means that businesses won’t have to worry about things like connecting to public Wi-Fi. The cellular connectivity is powered by a Snapdragon X20 modem. The CPU in the actual tablet still comes from Intel’s 11th-generation ‘Tiger Lake’ family.

The integrated graphics that you’re going to get are from the Iris Xe family. Iris Xe enables a level of power from integrated graphics not seen before, so thin and light PCs like this can be taken more seriously if you’re considering photo editing, FHD gaming, and some light video editing. If that’s still not enough, it comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. That means that you can turn this tablet in a gaming powerhouse with an external GPU, or you can connect two 4K displays. The CPUs are from the UP4 family, offering SKUs like the Core i7-1180G7, Core i5-1140G7, Core i5-1130G7, and Core i3-1110G4. They’re still quad-core, but they’re designed for thinner and lighter PCs with a TDP between 7W and 15W.

It also comes with Dell Optimizer, an app that includes a suite of the company’s AI features. One of those features is called Express Sign-in, and the whole idea is that it will wake up the PC when it senses that you sit in front of it. Once it wakes up, the IR camera lights up for facial recognition, and it logs you in without you even touching it. It can also lock the PC if you walk away after a set amount of time.

The Latitude 7320 Detachable is available now from Dell.com, and it starts at $1,549.