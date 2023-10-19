Key Takeaways Dell's new Precision 7875 Tower features a powerful 96-core CPU, making it perfect for AI workloads and demanding business applications.

The tower has several upgrades, including a taller and deeper chassis for improved cooling, a sixth PCIe slot for expandability, and an integrated Wi-Fi slot.

Users can configure the workstation with up to two high-performance GPUs, 56TB of storage, and 2TB of DDR5 memory.

Pricing details will be announced closer to the December release date.

Dell just announced the new Precision 7875 Tower. This crazy-fast desktop PC features a 96-core CPU under the hood, helping ensure it's good for AI workloads, and anything businesses and enterprises can dream of.

The new Precision 7875 Tower features Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series processors, which were just announced by AMD today. These desktop CPUs are built on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and the top-end chip has as much as 192 threads, up to 384MB of L3 cache, and support for eight channels of DDR5 memory. If you're wondering about the specifics, it is the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX that's the 96-core top-end part here, which has a boost clock rate of 5.1 GHz, a 480MB cache, and a TDP of 350W.

Other than that beast of a CPU, this workstation tower does have some other treats that engineers, creatives, and those in the creative industry will appreciate. The tower is now much taller and has a deeper chassis than the previous models. This helps improve the overall cooling and allows for more air to get to that powerful CPU. There's also now a sixth PCIe slot onboard, which helps with expandability and customization. Capping out the changes is the integrated Wi-Fi slot.

Source: Dell

You can configure this workstation with a lot of parts, too. It can hold up to two 48GB AMD Radeon Pro W7900 or up to two 48GB NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. You even can add up to 56TB of storage, and 2TB of DDR5 memory. And for keeping this tower secure? It has a lockable chassis, and intrusion detection to prevent people from messing with the parts.

Dell did not announce pricing on the new Precision 7875 Tower. It said that it will be released on December, and pricing will come closer to that launch date.