Dell has refreshed its Latitude laptop lineup in plenty of style. Just announced is the new Latitude 9440 2-in-1, which takes design elements like the zero-lattice keyboard from the consumer-oriented XPS lineup in a business laptop from Dell for the first time. Also announced are new light and small Latitude 7000 series laptops, and new Precision and Optiplex workstations.

Dell Latitude lineup

Latitude 9440 2-in-1

The highlight of the product refreshes is definitely the Latitude 9440 which Dell is calling the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. This is actually one of Dell's most innovative business laptops yet. The new Latitude 9440 packs in tons of features like collaboration keys for Zoom calls built into the top of the new haptic trackpad. Similar to the XPS lineup, it also has a wider zero-lattice keyboard featuring bigger keycaps with mini-LED backlights for prolonged battery life (an increase of up too 75% or three hours).

Do note, however, that the collaboration controls only support Zoom at launch, and Teams support will be coming later. Pricing was not shared, and Dell promises more information about availability will come in the upcoming months. Models will come with up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors, up to 2TB of storage, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x SDRAM.

Latitude 7000 series and 5000 series laptops

Further down the Latitude lineup will be the new Latitude 7000 series and 5000 series laptops. There's the Latitude 7340, 7440, 7640 at the top, then the Latitude 5340, 5540, and 5540 in the middle. For the first time in a while, Dell is also launching a new Chromebook under the Latitude branding, the Latitude 5430 Chromebook.

Highlights of the 7000 series include new lightweight and aluminum designs in different sizes, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and options for the mini-LED keyboard backlights from the higher-end 9000 series. On the Latitude 7340 and 7440 specifically, there's a new 14-inch display size, with a new 5mp webcam, and an option for 5G. Some models also have a 16-inch option for the first time, too. All models come with options for 13th-generation Intel processors, though the Chromebook has last year's 12th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood.

Pricing was not shared on any of these new models. The availability is also different. The Latitude 7340, 7440, and 7640 are now available, as is the Latitude 5340, 5540, and 5540. The Latitude 5430 Chromebook won't be out until March 28.

Dell Precision lineup

The Dell Precision lineup is seeing eight different products. There's the Precision 3480, 3580, and 3581 mobile workstations. Then, the Precision 5480, 5680, mobile workstations. There's also the Precision 7680, 7780, Mobile workstations. With towers and servers, there's the Precision 5860, 7960 tower, and Precision 7960 rack.

Dell is pointing out that the new Precision 5680 has the world's smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation, which is new. You can get up to a Core i9 45W CPU, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada laptop GPU in this unit. There's also a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, and a haptic trackpad to mention, too.

Much like everything else, the pricing was now shared on these units. The Precision 3480, 3580, 3581 Mobile Workstations are now available, and so are the Precision 7680, and 7780 Mobile Workstations. Precision 5480 Mobile Workstation and Precision 5680 Mobile Workstation will be coming on April 20 and March 23, respectively. Towers and Racks are set for April 18 release.

Capping out Dell's announcements today are the OptiPlex All-in-one, OptiPlex Micro, SFF, and Tower. There's also the new Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub monitor, too, which uses IPS Black Technology. The Optiplex lineup no longer is segmented by series and won't have the 3, 5, or 7 series, and you'll just see a simple model number from now on with units with 13th-generation Intel CPUs.