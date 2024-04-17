Key Takeaways Delta emulator now available on Apple App Store for retro Nintendo gaming.

This all-in-one app supports NES, SNES, N64, GBC, GBA, DS, and more, using various emulation cores.

Retro emulation fans have a lot to enjoy; check the project's GitHub for details.

Apple has opened the door for emulators on the App Store, but the road to actually getting an emulator to stick on it hasn't been so successful. We saw iGBA arrive, but it turned out that the app was someone else's emulator with ads slapped on it. Then we saw the Bimmy emulator appear, but the developer took it down a day later "out of fear." Now, Delta has made its debut on the App Store, and we hope it'll last a bit longer than what came before it.

Delta has arrived on the Apple App Store

Image Credit: Riley Testut

As spotted by The Verge, Delta has arrived on the App Store. This is very good news for anyone who likes emulating older Nintendo games, as it's essentially an all-in-one app that handles anything from the DS era and earlier. It does this by grabbing other emulation cores and using them to render games, such as the legendary VisualBoyAdvance for the GBA support. People previously managed to sideload Delta with AltStore, but having it on the App Store removes a lot of the setup required.

If you want to see more about Delta, you can check out its GitHub page. You can see its code, plus information on its features and the controllers you can use. Here's the list of all the consoles Delta can emulate:

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Nintendo 64 (N64) Game Boy / Game Boy Color (GBC) Game Boy Advance (GBA) Nintendo DS (DS) Sega Genesis / Mega Drive (GEN) (in beta)

And if you're a huge fan of retro emulation, this week has been a good one for you. For instance, Lakka 5.0 has been released on Raspberry Pi which has added a ton of much-needed emulation cores, alongside some new ones.