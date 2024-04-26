Key Takeaways iOS emulation on iPhones makes retro gaming more accessible and portable than standalone Android gaming handhelds.

iPhones offer more power for demanding games through emulators, covering a wide range of consoles without hardware limitations.

Android gaming handhelds excel thanks to built-in controllers, superior mapping software, and support for a variety of emulators out of the box.

Apple made waves in the retro gaming community when it decided to allow game emulators on the App Store for the first time ever. Last week, the best Nintendo emulator — Delta — hit the App Store and a flurry of iPhone users tried their hand with emulation. It's true that emulation has been around for ages and retro gaming is nothing new to owners of the best Android phones, but the move is significant nonetheless. There are over 2 billion Apple devices in the wild, and emulators will now run on many of them. While Android users may be unimpressed, this is a big shift that lets iPhone users dabble in the world of retro gaming without needing to buy a separate gaming handheld.

But should you buy a standalone retro gaming device anyway? Shortly after Apple updated its App Review Guidelines to allow for emulator apps, I reviewed the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro. It's a small retro gaming handheld that runs Android, just like many phones, but features a tiny form factor and a built-in controller. On paper, that doesn't sound too different from the experience you'd get from using an iPhone, the Delta app, and a mobile game controller. To find out which is best, I tested an iPhone and the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro side-by-side, and I was surprised to find that both devices have clear benefits to being used as a retro gaming console.

Why iOS emulation is best for retro gaming

The best gaming device is the one you have with you

There's a saying in consumer tech that goes like this: the best device is the one you have. That heavily applies when talking about iOS emulation, because iPhone users likely carry their smartphone with them at all times. As such, the advantage to using something like Delta emulator on iOS as opposed to an Android gaming handheld is that you'll always have it in your pocket. Waiting five minutes for a train to arrive? Pull out your iPhone and play Pokémon: Emerald Version. Bored in a work meeting? Sneak in some Wii Sports. Simply having access to the iOS emulator on a device as important and ubiquitous as the iPhone one-ups an Android handheld. The reason I don't use my dedicated retro gaming handheld as much as my iPhone is because it's rarely in my bag or in my pocket when I have time to kill playing games.

iPhones are more powerful and can run more demanding games

With retro gaming handhelds, you have to carefully pick which games are supported, since on-device processing power is often limited. By going with an iPhone and an emulator app instead, that isn't an issue in the slightest. After all, the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can run AAA titles without any hiccups due to their A17 Pro system-on-a-chip. You'll still have to find emulators that support the platforms of the types of ROMs you own, but Delta in itself is an expansive emulator app. For now, it supports emulating games from these consoles:

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)

Nintendo 64 (N64)

Game Boy / Game Boy Color (GBC)

Game Boy Advance (GBA)

Nintendo DS (DS)

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive (GEN) (in beta)

That covers a lot of excellent games, and there's more. By using an iPhone as your retro game emulator, you can go from playing decades-old Game Boy titles to playing flagship games like Call of Duty: Warzone. That kind of versatility is hard to beat in a gaming device, especially when it's the same device you use as your primary smartphone.

Mobile game controllers make the experience surprisingly similar

The experience is really taken to the next level when you pair your iPhone with one of the best mobile gaming controllers. Android gaming handhelds are essentially a tiny Android device sandwiched between a gaming controller, so using a mobile game controller with an iPhone and an emulator app should provide a similar experience. That's true, for the most part. If you go with something like the GameSir G8 Galileo, you'll get an Xbox-style controller in both layout and feel. Alternatively, the GameSir X2S is more like a retro gaming controller with a flat design and old-school layout. The great thing about using one of these controllers is that you can pick the one for you based on your personal preferences. However, you'll need to make sure you have it with you when you want to play emulated games on your iPhone.

Related GameSir G8 Galileo review: Your phone is finally a proper portable gaming station GameSir's latest handheld controller aims to turn a smartphone into a gaming device. The real question is whether your phone is up to the task.

Why Android handhelds are best for retro gaming

Built-in controllers with excellent mapping software