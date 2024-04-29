Key Takeaways Delta developers are creating an iPad version of their emulator, with no set release date yet.

With Apple opening the doors to emulators on the App Store, we've seen a few contenders appear, vying to be the best on the platform. Delta is one of the more successful examples, with a nice range of different Nintendo emulators under its belt. In fact, we recently pitched Delta against retro gaming handhelds and found the former to be a delight to use. Now, the developers behind Delta have confirmed that they are working on an iPad version of their emulator.

Delta's developers confirm they are working on an iPad version

As announced on Threads, one of the developers behind Delta, Riley Testut, made a post declaring that an iPad version of Delta is on its way. Riley doesn't go into detail as to when, exactly, the emulator will arrive on the bigger screen, but he reassures everyone that it's nearly done. He also states that he didn't want to focus on the iPad before because he was originally going to launch AltStore PAL in the EU, which doesn't support the iPad. However, with Delta taking the spotlight, they're now changing tracks.

Image Credit: RileyTestut / Threads

If you can't wait for Riley to release it, he does state that you can grab it right now if you're a member of his Patreon. In the replies, Riley also confirms that he's in the middle of working on the Sega Genesis emulator so it, too, can arrive on iPad in the near future. He also confirms that playing Delta on the Mini is a delight. As such, if you have an iPad you want to use to play older games on, it shouldn't be too long until you can do just that. And if this is the first time you've heard of the emulator, be sure to check out how to emulate games on iPhone for more details.