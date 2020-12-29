Here’s a demo of the Xiaomi Mi 11’s Night Video mode powered by BlinkAI

Xiaomi recently unveiled the world’s first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip — the Mi 11. The device comes with all the premium specs you’d expect from a next-gen flagship, including a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage, 55W fast wired charging support, 50W fast wireless charging support, and a great set of cameras.

On top of that, the device offers some really unique features, like an in-display fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a heart rate monitor, simultaneous audio sharing with two Bluetooth devices, and a Night Video mode powered by BlinkAI. While we’re yet to get our hands on the Xiaomi Mi 11 and check out all of its cool features in person, BlinkAI has now released a couple of demo videos showcasing the Mi 11’s new Night Video mode in action.

Xiaomi first teased the new Night Video mode on Weibo a few days ahead of the Mi 11 launch with a sample video clip that briefly showcased its capabilities. The latest clips from BlinkAI give us a better look at the results achieved by the Night Video mode, showcasing significantly brighter and more vibrant footage with the mode turned on.

If you’re curious about how the Mi 11 managed to achieve such results, here’s a brief explainer:

The Night Video mode on the Mi 11 uses BlinkAI’s deep learning software “alongside Qualcomm’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform to apply machine learning algorithms to very noisy, low-quality video frames taken during low light scenarios, to improve video in milliseconds. The company’s patented AI-powered imaging enhancement software platform is built on a neural network framework that mimics critical aspects of how the human visual system works. It is based on groundbreaking deep learning imaging research and aims to assist camera hardware in capturing images under challenging settings in the way we do as humans.”