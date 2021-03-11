Denuvo anti-cheat system is making its way to the Sony PlayStation 5

The Denuvo anti-cheat system is now available for Sony PlayStation 5 game developers and publishers. The company, Irdeto, announced that it has joined the PS5 Tools and Middleware program, allowing developers to implement an extra layer of security to ward off cheaters and hackers.

The company says that it has been providing its technologies across gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles, and even mobile platforms (Android and iOS). To date, Denuvo has provided security for over 2 billion unique game installs across all platforms and has successfully secured over 1,000 games. The anti-cheat tech is claimed to have no negative impact on gaming performance; at the same time, it doesn’t interrupt the workflow of developers. Using the system, developers can ensure that sensitive game logic or data is protected. In fact, their anti-cheat tech is said to be already running on certain PlayStation 5 titles. Also, it is notable that this is not the same as the Denuvo anti-tamper system, and has been available for non-PC platforms for a while now.

As a PlayStation 5 owner, this should come as good news as it ensures that you won’t have to deal with cheaters, especially while playing competitive multiplayer games. However, Denuvo has been a topic of discussion in the gaming industry as there have been allegations over the company’s technology affecting certain games’ performance. A few years ago, Katsuhiro Harada, producer of Tekken 7, said that certain moves performed in the game would lead to a drop in frame rates on PC because of issues with the Denuvo anti-cheat encryption. Similarly, there was an issue with Sonic Mania on PC where an error forced the user to connect the game online, despite being a single-player offline game.

Earlier this year, Denuvo’s anti-cheat and anti-tamper software were removed from Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus. It was said that the PC version of Metro Exodus was facing a security issue which was due to the anti-piracy software. As for Doom Eternal, there was speculation that Denuvo’s software caused performance issues. Although, Doom Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton had clarified that the reason for removing Denuvo Anti-Cheat was to make the single-player experience glitch-free.