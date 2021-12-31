Descendant 12 based on Android 12 is here for the POCO F3, POCO X3, and more

The Descendant custom ROM is quite popular in the aftermarket development community, providing an alternative experience to users who want to retain the ability to customize their device and still stick closer to the stock Android look and feel. Over the years, Descendant has managed to create its own loyal fanbase who like the ROM and its unique features for good reason. Now, the Descendant team has announced the first official builds of Descendant 12 based on Android 12.

As the flood of Android 12 custom ROMs continues to flow through, more and more devices are seeing the fruits of Google’s latest and greatest version of Android. In this regard, the Descendant project is undoubtedly a little late to the Android 12 party. But if you are a fan of the ROM and were waiting for the public release, you should be delighted to know that Descendant 12 comes with plenty of visual treats. The official builds feature a brand new boot animation, a redesigned volume UI, and a highly customizable dynamic theming system based on kdrag0n’s implementation.

I like colourful wallpapers but sometimes the color that #Android #Monet selects doesn’t really match my expectations 😅

So I made this for the upcoming #Descendant release! pic.twitter.com/or7eJrlMLV — Dil3mm4 (@Dil3mm4_ita) December 1, 2021

Download Descendant 12

Although not every Descendant-exclusive feature has been rebased yet, the team is satisfied with the current state of the ROM and hence, has made the new releases officially available to the public. You can try it out on your phone — assuming your device is on the initial roster. In the first wave, the flashable builds of Descendant 12 are live for the Lenovo Z5s and a bunch of Xiaomi smartphones. Notably, these builds already have Google apps included, so you don’t need to flash a separate ZIP file to get the Google Play Store. The GSI targets are absent for now, but they will be available soon.

Here’s the complete list of devices that have received the official build of Descendant 12:

More devices are slated to receive an official build of Descendant 12 in the coming days. If you’re interested in helping the Descendant team with development, then take a look at the project’s GitHub repo.

Have you tried out Descendant 12? Let us know your experience with this new release in the comments below!