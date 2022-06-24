Descendant custom ROM’s latest release brings several new features and adds support for three more devices

Earlier this year in April, the team behind the Descendant custom ROM released Descendant 12.1 — the first stable Android 12L-based build of the ROM. At first, the team released the ROM for a handful of devices and it included several bug fixes. Soon thereafter, the team released the May update with a bunch of under-the-hood changes. And now, it has started seeding the June 2022 release of Descendant with support for 3 more devices and a couple of new features.

The Descendant project is known for offering innovative software goodies on top of the vanilla Android experience. The trend continues with the June release as well. Apart from bringing in the June 2022 Android security patches, the new build comes with a cute little weather widget powered by OpenWeather.com. There’s a new clock style too, inspired by Sony’s design principles. Furthermore, you can now mirror the lock screen’s clock style on the home screen, thanks to the newly introduced “Continuity clock” widget.

Next comes Descendant Sounds — a dedicated collection of ringtones baked right into the ROM. It’s not merely another ringtone app, though. Not only does it blend with Descendant’s design philosophy, but it also offers four different dynamic sound templates for notification, including Water Drops, Birds, Glass, and Violin.

The complete changelog of this update is as follows:

Descendant June 2022 Changelog Bug Fixes Solved an issue with Weather tint on lockscreen Solved an issue that was preventing some clock to be correctly updated on pulse and AOD events Solved an issue that was preventing Heads-up to work after disabling Notification Chip Solved an issue that was preventing Weather icon to be correctly resized according to the user selected display size Solved an issue that was preventing pulse events to be correctly dismissed Solved an issue that was causing crashes when “Privacy dots only for system apps” was enabled

Improvements Enhanced coherence in Gestures Magic text styles

New Features Added Weather widget Added Continuity Clock widget, a widget that will mirror lockscreen’s clock style to offer seamless transitions from lockscreen to home screen Added Lockscreen Events (daily events from calendar), an extra line under date on lockscreen that will show upcoming events Added a new clock style: Sony Aligned Added Descendant Sounds (with dynamic notification sounds) under Settings -> Sounds and Notification



Additionally, the release brings support for the following devices:

Google Pixel 3a

OnePlus 7

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Download Descendant 12.1 June 2022 Release

If you’re interested in trying out the latest version of the Descendant custom ROM on your device, you can head over to the respective XDA forum thread (linked below) and follow the instructions provided in the post:

Note: The “miatoll” family of devices, i.e. the Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India (curtana), Redmi Note 9 Pro (joyeuse), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (excalibur), and the POCO M2 Pro (gram), are suspended for now.

Download Descendant 12.1 for your phone

Take note that generic GSI builds are also available for Project Treble-enabled devices. This is another way to get a taste of Descendant, even if you don’t have any of the aforementioned smartphones. All the builds already have Google apps included, so you don’t need to flash a separate ZIP file to get the Google Play Store.

Have you tried out the Descendant ROM yet? Let us know your experience with this new release in the comments below!