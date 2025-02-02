It's been over three years since Microsoft first debuted Windows 11, and you might think that time would be enough time for Microsoft to fix all the annoying problems it introduced. And to be fair, the company has fixed some things. We have seconds on the taskbar clock again, an option to stop combining taskbar labels, and easy access to the Task Manager from the taskbar, all of which were things that weren't in the original release of Windows 11.

But for every problem Microsoft has fixed, there are many problems that have gone unchecked in Windows 11, and it's starting to get a bit old. Whether it's the taskbar, Start menu, or something else, there's quite a bit to complain about, so let's take a look at some of the pain points that Windows 11 still has to this day.

7 The taskbar is locked

You can't move or resize it

Something that Microsoft did away with in Windows 11 was the ability to resize or move the taskbar anywhere on the screen. Sure, you can align the icons on the taskbar to the left of the screen for a more familiar experience, but that's about it. Old versions of Windows let you have the taskbar at the top or the sides of the screen, and that's seemingly gone forever now.

Well, unless you rely on apps like Windhawk or Start11 , which give let you use a vertical taskbar or, in the case of Start11, align it to the top of the screen. I will admit I like my taskbar at the bottom of the screen, but customization options are never a bad thing, and I'm surprised Microsoft hasn't figured this out yet.

6 The Recommended section in the Start menu

Why is it always there?

Another flaw in Windows 11 is the addition of the Recommended section in the Start menu, which just houses the things Microsoft thinks you'll want to use, like your frequent apps and recent files, but also ads for other apps. Now, Windows 11 does give you the option to disable all of these recommendations . The problem is, even if you do, the Recommended section is still there, wasting space on your Start menu.

That extra space could be used to show a lot more pinned apps, or hey, maybe even the full list of installed apps so it doesn't require going to a separate page. Instead, you're stuck with a pointless text blurb reminding you that Microsoft really wants you to enable that content. I'm very thankful apps like Windhawk exist to fix this.

5 File Explorer and tabs

Why does everything still open a new window?