A desk isn’t just for work, you know. It can also be a space for creativity, relaxation, and a little bit of fun. Whether you need a mental break, a fidget-friendly gadget, or a small game to challenge yourself or coworkers, 3D printing offers a wide range of options. With just a spool of filament and some time, you can create interactive toys and games that bring personality to your workspace.

From simple fidget devices to complex puzzles, these 3D-printed designs provide entertainment and stress relief while remaining compact and functional. Whether you’re printing for yourself or looking for a unique desk addition, these projects are fun, engaging, and highly customizable.

9 Fidget toys, traditional and innovative

From traditional fidget spinners to articulated fidget toys