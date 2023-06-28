Stardock is launching yet another customization tool for Windows 11 today. With tools like WindowBlinds and Groupy 2 under its belt, Stardock has just announced DeskScapes 11, an app for finding and managing Windows 11 wallpapers. It's more than that, though, because it also supports animated wallpapers, something Windows 11 can't do.

DeskScapes 11 lets you use videos or animated images as your desktop background, as well as static images, if you prefer that. It also gives you access to a public library of wallpapers available to make it easier to customize your PC to your liking. These wallpapers come from the WinCustomize website.

On top of that, if you have a static image you want to use, you can add animated effects to it to make it more lively using a tool called DreamMaker Pro. There are dozens of effects to choose from, plus you can adjust the intensity of those effects to suit your taste. You can also use tools like drawing brushes and particle effects to spice up your existing images.

DeskScapes makes it easier to manage all your wallpapers, downloaded from inside the app or not. You can add custom wallpaper locations, and it supports cloud storage integration, too, so you can pull your wallpapers from anywhere and have them all within this centralized interface. The app offers the option to cycle through different backgrounds on a schedule, which you can customize to change at multiple times per day. It also has advanced scaling and resizing options, plus you can choose a different background for different monitors if you have more than one.

Since it's one of the smaller tools in Stardock's library, DeskScapes 11 is available for just $3.99, and it supports both Windows 11 and Windows 10. It's also included with the Object Desktop Suite, which gives you access to pretty much every tool in the company's lineup.