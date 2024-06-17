Key Takeaways Nvidia is likely to maintain its stronghold when it comes to high-end GPUs.

AMD is rumored to abandon the high-end market in favor of mid-range offerings.

Intel's Battlemage might emerge as the new budget champion.

Every PC gamer is familiar with the AMD vs. Nvidia GPU rivalry. For the longest time, these two were the only options for PC builders when picking a graphics card for a new PC. But, around two years back, Intel re-entered the desktop GPU space with its first-gen Intel Arc GPUs. Since then, although the progress has been slow for Intel's less-powerful cards, it has forced gamers to consider not two but three players in this highly competitive market.

And now, with the launch of the next-gen GPUs from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel just a few months away, we might be seeing a unique shift in the discrete GPU market. If reports are to be believed, it looks like the market will neatly align itself into three distinct sections — Nvidia ruling the roost at the high-end, AMD settling for dominance in the mid-range, and Intel coming in clutch for budget gamers with its new and improved second-gen GPUs.

Nvidia looks to maintain its lead

Still going strong at the high-end

Whether you look at things like market share and the Steam Hardware Survey, or simply consider mindshare, Nvidia has long been the predominant desktop GPU player. Team Green is known to push performance limits to new heights every generation, along with innovating on things like ray tracing, AI upscaling, and frame generation. The most powerful consumer GPU in the world right now is the RTX 4090 — and things don't look like they'll change much come the next GPU generation.

The upcoming "RTX 5090" is rumored to bring a hefty performance and price increase over the RTX 4090, with all the other SKUs following suit. We may or may not see RTX 5000 series rumors like GDDR7 memory, a 512-bit memory bus, or a new manufacturing process materialize, but there aren't any indications that AMD or anyone else might usurp Team Green anytime soon.

In fact, AMD might not even try to beat Nvidia in the highest-end segment.

AMD might strengthen its grip in the mid-range

Team Red may sit out the high-end contest

If you aren't clued in, several reports have claimed that AMD is choosing not to launch any high-end GPUs this time around. This might come as a bit of a shock to some, considering Team Red's excellent RX 7900 XTX turned out to be a favorite among PC users, thanks to its superior value over both the RTX 4090 and the now discontinued RTX 4080. But, AMD might not even be after the performance crown with its RDNA 4 GPUs.

AMD might have made the smart decision to focus on the mid-range segment where it has seen much more success.

AMD has been playing catch-up with Nvidia for the last few generations. Even its RDNA 3 flagship, the 7900 XTX, competed only with the RTX 4080 Super. AMD might have made the smart decision to focus on the mid-range segment where it has seen much more success in the past, instead of sinking resources into high-end products and again coming up short.

Whatever the reasoning behind this rumored decision, this would leave Nvidia unchecked in the high-end segment, being the only option for enthusiasts. While that isn't ideal for a lot of reasons, it looks like it's indeed what's going to happen with the launch of the Blackwell and RDNA 4 series of GPUs.

Intel might emerge as the new budget champion

