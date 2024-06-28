Key Takeaways Generative AI has not yet lived up to its hype, with advancements like GPT-4 and Claude 3 showing limited improvements.

AI-generated content is filling social media platforms, making it difficult to discern bots from real users.

Traditional AI has been used for years, benefiting various industries, but generative AI's impact remains limited and unclear.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably been following all the AI advancements over the last two years, expecting at least one of the promises from these companies to come true. It’s no secret that the technology is truly fascinating, but with promises of a world that would change rapidly around AI, I’m just not seeing it yet.

In that sense, we've seen multiple announcements over the years saying that "AI" is going to change the world, where AI typically refers to generative AI, and it implies that we're on the cusp of something great. However, while GPT-4 arrived and managed to turn some heads, GPT-4o really just improved a little bit on what GPT-4 was already capable of. We've since seen Anthropic's Claude 3 and Google's Gemini Ultra compete with OpenAI too, but still, the world hasn't exactly been lit on fire and rebuilt just yet.

If anything, AI has made some things worse

The internet is becoming an AI hellscape

While the internet was already arguably a hellscape in many ways, we're now seeing AI-generated posts begin to fill large swathes of the internet and social media in general. In fact, the likes of Facebook have become arguments in favor of "Dead Internet Theory", which posits that large portions of the internet will eventually become bots talking to bots. An investigation by 404Media likens Facebook to a "zombie" internet, where "bots, humans, and accounts that were once humans" all mix together.

Looking at Facebook, you can definitely see how true that is. What was once a feed of people that you knew has become more and more a feed of recommendations, as real people post less and less on the platform. Now, you'll see a feed filled with AI-generated images, provocative but arguably meaningless posts, and bots. Lots and lots of bots.

On top of that, both Twitter and Reddit are experiencing the same problems. There are plenty of "verified" accounts on Twitter that you can respond to as if they were ChatGPT, and they will respond in kind. The same can be seen happening on Reddit, and the problem is that we have no way to discern who or what is a bot. We struggle to fight bots that are inherently automated posters without much thought behind them, and we don't exactly have a Bladerunner Voight-Kampff test to find out who and who isn't a human.

AI has its uses, but generative AI isn't life-changing so far

AI in general is, but we've been using it for years and years

A major issue in marketing is that people often refer to generative AI simply as “AI.” We’ve been using traditional AI for years, benefiting in countless ways. AI has helped automate basic processes, assisted with medical scans, and even improved the mundane, like enhancing your photos. Even search results, something we’ve all taken for granted, are AI-powered, and Google has been doing with AI with Google Pixel smartphones for years at this point.

It’s only in the last couple of years that we’ve seen the dangerous side of AI, but we’ve been experiencing the “good” for a long time. Generative AI is controversial for several reasons, particularly when models are trained on copyrighted data. The situation is unclear, and nobody knows exactly how to address it. For instance, we still don’t know what OpenAI’s Sora is trained on.

Modern AI hasn’t changed my life despite the hype, and for most people, it hasn’t made a significant impact either. Traditional AI has certainly impacted our lives, but generative AI, for better or worse, has not yet lived up to the hype. It’s powerful, but Microsoft’s investment in “AI PCs” has so far been fairly lackluster. I find the technology fascinating and want it to succeed, but as it stands, I’m still waiting for the day when we all benefit from AI advancements like GPT, Gemini, and Claude.