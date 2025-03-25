There are countless web browsers out there that you can choose from. There's bog-standard Chrome, there's Firefox, Floorp, Zen Browser, and so many others, but all of them are more or less the same. Deta Surf is an all-new browser (still based on Chromium though, mind you) that aims to change how you browse the web. It's currently in an invite-only alpha, but you can apply for an invite to try it out. It took me about a week to get my invite when I applied as a regular user (and not through any press channels).

This particular browser isn't one that I'd recommend using at the moment, but it's getting better and improving day by day. Its main selling point is AI (I know, I know, bear with me), but in a way that actually makes sense. It's not just AI for the sake of it; there are actual uses for it that make this particular browser pretty interesting, and I can already see myself beginning to browse in a different way than I normally would when I use it.

Making browsing easier