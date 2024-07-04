Key Takeaways Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th to reveal tech, including Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Z Fold 6 features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, lighter frame, increased battery, and screen brightness.

Z Flip 6 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, increased RAM, larger battery, and a secondary IPS screen.

Are you looking forward to Unpacked? Samsung will be holding its big event on July 10th, where it will pull back the curtain on all the tech it's ready to reveal. If you can't wait that long, it seems a leaker has managed to get their mitts on the specs for the Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 ahead of time. If the leaker's claims are valid, we're going to see something special for foldable phone fans once Unpacked comes around.

Related Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Rumors, leaks, and things we'd like to see Samsung's next clamshell phone is said to launch in the coming weeks, and here's everything we know about it so far.

Details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak online

As spotted by The Verge, a leaker has revealed all the details on the Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. For the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, we're looking at a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a lighter and smaller frame than its predecessor, and 1-2 hours more battery. There's also a big bump up in screen brightness, from 1750 to 2600 nits.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's also getting a shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, it's also getting a nice increase in RAM, up from 8GB to 12GB. It'll have 2-3 more hours on its battery, a 4,000mAh battery, and the secondary screen will move away from OLED and become IPS instead.

So, how about that software? One cool feature revealed in the leaks is a new feature coming to Interpreter Mode. Imagine this; you adjust the screens into an L-shape, so it looks like a miniature laptop. You point the back of the 'laptop screen' to someone you want to talk to in another language - remember, the back panel on these phones is also a screen. You speak in your native language, and the phone shows a text translation on the back screen to the person you're pointing it at. When they reply, it shows you via the front screen what they're saying. No more awkwardly shoving a phone in people's faces - just have it sit in the middle of a conversation and you're good to go.

It sounds like Samsung has some cool ideas on how to use these flip phones. If you want to learn more about them and see them in action, we're going to have to wait until July 10th. And you can bet that XDA will be on the frontlines delivering all the hottest reveals from the event.