Developers will soon be able to advertise their Android app on desktop Google Search

App developers can sometimes find it hard to promote their apps on Google Play and to get people to actually download them on their phones. Especially now that the world is transitioning and becoming more and more digital every year. Roughly 3 million apps are available from around 700,000 app developers, and for a new developer to stand out, it can be an uphill battle if you don’t have the right tools. If you’re willing to pay for promoting your app, however, good news: Google is putting forward more tools so you can promote your Android app more efficiently across the entire Google ecosystem, including Google Search.

One of them is Ad campaigns. Ad campaigns already exist on Android smartphones and use machine learning to find relevant smartphone users across Google Search, YouTube, Play, Discover, and other parts of the Google ecosystem, and now for the first time, Google is extending its reach to the desktop version of the Google browser as well as the Google Display Network for campaigns running on Android. Google already prominently shows apps from the Google Play Store when you look up a relevant term, but having

Google also realizes that, just like it’s important to connect with Android users in places like Google Search in order to grow your app, by measuring the appropriate in-app events, you can figure out what happens after the first install. That’s why Google is introducing the Google Analytics for Firebase SDK, which enables advertisers and developers to build and edit custom in-app events without writing any code, such as logging a “purchase” at a confirmation page. Finally, there’s an in-link validator and ROI tool. Deep linking inside an app allows users to go straight to a single destination or landing page, but it takes a lot of technical effort. With this new Google tool, developers will be able to quickly patch broken deep links and calculate the return on investment for integrating deep links in their Google Ads.

With these 3 new tools, Google hopes that making your app stand out in places like Google Search can become a little easier. What do you think?