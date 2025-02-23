For those with bottomless pits of cash, every device in the world is a must-have. For the rest of us, dropping huge sums of money on a piece of technology needs ample justification. For instance, I abandoned my dream of upgrading to the RTX 5080 thanks to third-party reviews, supply issues, and the disappointing VRAM. It just wasn't a smart decision. PC upgrades, however, aren't the only things I refuse to spend on.

Many popular devices that are useful for countless others simply don't make sense to me. The temptation to buy something exciting is always there, but forcing myself to conjure up a use case to justify the purchase is delusional. My tastes and preferences might change in the future, but as it stands, here are the devices I don't see myself buying in 2025.

Related 7 clear signs you don't need to upgrade your gaming PC yet Marketing and FOMO might have you convinced otherwise, but your PC probably doesn't need an upgrade yet

6 An off-the-shelf NAS

It isn't hard to create your own