Key Takeaways iOS 18 supports a wide range of iPhones, extending support to even the iPhone SE 2.

iPadOS 18 ends support for older models like 6th gen iPad but adds compatibility for newer devices like M4 iPad Pro.

macOS Sequoia discontinues support for 2018/2019 MacBook Air and introduces compatibility with newer models like M3 Macs.

Apple held its annual WWDC keynote today, and as usual, it introduced the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Yes, the list seems to get a bit longer every year. There are a lot of new features on the way, and many of them center around Apple Intelligence, the company's new AI initiative.

But as usual, there are some devices that are no longer supported, and if you're running one of them, don't expect a major update later this year. This isn't to say you'll stop receiving updates entirely; Apple does tend to release security fixes for devices that are no longer receiving new features.

iOS 18

Souce: Apple

With iOS 18, you're good to go. Apple didn't remove any devices from the list this time around. Here's the full list:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3

iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18 is dropping support for the sixth-generation iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Here's the full list:

iPad Pro (M4), 3rd-gen or later 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 1st-gen or later 11-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (M2), 3rd-gen or later iPad Air

7th-generation and later iPad

5th-generation and later iPad Mini

macOS Sequoia

Source: Apple

For macOS Sequoia, Apple is dropping support for 2018 and 2019 models of the MacBook Air. Here's the full list:

2019 or later iMac

2022 or later Mac Studio

2018 or later Mac Mini

2019 or later Mac Pro

2017 iMac Pro

2020 or later MacBook Air

2018 or later MacBook Pro

watchOS 10

Souce: Apple

Apple is dropping support for three Watches with watchOS 11, including the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch SE. Here's the full list:

Apple Watch Series 6 or later

Apple Watch Ultra or later

As always, Apple notes that not all features are available on all devices. The older your device is, the fewer features you'll get. Most notably, however, is that Apple Intelligence features are only available on iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max, and M-series iPads and Macs.