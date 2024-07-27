Key Takeaways Thunderbolt 2 had promising speeds, but eGPUs never took off due to high prices and lack of compatibility with popular boards.

SBCs like Raspberry Pi 5 lack performance, benefit from eGPUs, but need better drivers for PCIe interfaces to be viable.

Snapdragon Elite X laptops optimized for battery life struggle with performance, eGPUs could greatly enhance capabilities if driver support improves.

When Thunderbolt 2 made its debut in 2013, it brought impressive data transfer speeds of 20 GB/s to the table. Besides the obvious enhancements to the SSD speeds, the new technology also made it possible to use external graphics cards with underpowered systems. Over the years, Thunderbolt saw more revisions and better bandwidth, though it never managed to popularize eGPUs.

Quite the opposite, actually, because the sky-high prices of the external GPU enclosures, combined with the bulky nature of the setup and slower performance compared to the newer PCIe standards made them largely irrelevant to the general public. That’s quite a shame because these four devices could have used the performance boost provided by external graphics cards.

Single-board computers serve as excellent cost-effective options for DIY projects that require tiny, low-power boards. Unfortunately, they’re extremely lacking in the performance department, with even the more powerful devices like the Raspberry Pi 5 failing to hold a candle to full-fledged desktop PCs.

So, the resurgence of eGPUs will obviously benefit these miniature systems. That said, the reason why SBCs lie at the bottom of the list is that the prominent boards aren’t compatible with OCuLink or Thunderbolt technology. As such, the PCIe slots remain as the last option for eGPU enthusiasts, though setting them up is almost always bound to fail. The fact that the extensively documented Raspberry Pi 5 can barely run an RX 460 speaks volumes about how most SBCs won’t pair well with an external GPU unless the PCIe interfaces on most SBCs receive better drivers. While we're on the subject of drivers...

3 Snapdragon Elite X laptops

We'll need better drivers, first