Now that we're bidding the year 2022 farewell, it's time to look back and highlight the products and gadgets that built my everyday workflow.

Once upon a time, smartphones and computers were luxury devices that offered an optional upgrade for those not satisfied with analog solutions. That's no longer the case, though. These days, most people will buy a smartphone or laptop of some sort. They're no longer optional items, per se. Many institutions and operations depend on certain mobile apps, not to mention some schools and workplaces requiring a computer. As a result, technology has taken over our lives, and it has become an indispensable element in most people's workflows.

Working in the tech journalism field means trying and using all sorts of devices and accessories. Now that the year has almost ended, I will be compiling a list of over a dozen different products and gadgets that have become active ingredients in my daily digital life. Obviously, they all serve a purpose, but many average users might find some of my selections unnecessary. For this reason, I will be breaking down each of them and explaining how I have picked and used them. Let's unpack!

Apple MacBook Air M2

Despite the iPhone 14 Pro being my favorite everyday product, I will be starting off this list with the Midnight MacBook Air M2 (2022) because it's the center of my workflow. This powerful Mac was revealed during WWDC22 back in June and quickly replaced my MacBook Air M1. Now that I've been using it for several months, I have mixed feelings about it.

For starters, I absolutely love the adjusted function button row and the improved haptic feedback on the trackpad. The mentioned buttons' size now matches that of the rest, and the Touch ID sensor is more prominent, making it easier to use.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Moving on to the display, the round corners and slimmer bezels are a significant upgrade. It's notably cleaner, making the MacBook Air M1 (2020) look ancient now. Though, in Apple's world, with slimmer bezels comes a nasty surprise — The Notch™. Surprisingly, this thing doesn't really interfere with the way I use my device, In fact, I don't even notice that it's there anymore. And I have to say, the improved 1080p webcam makes a huge difference. Since my workstation happens to be in a dimly-lit room, video calls no longer look as grainy or unclear when compared to the MacBook Air M1's webcam quality.

However, the M1 model feels more premium. I deeply miss the clamshell design and shiny aluminum Space Gray finish. As much as I love the MacBook Air M2, it feels cheaper in terms of quality, and the processor differences are insignificant. So if you're an M1 MacBook Air user, I would advise you not to upgrade to the M2 variant.

Nonetheless, I could never switch back to the M1 variant. The overall experience on the M2 model is superior, and MagSafe charging support is a blessing. I only use it as a work computer, so if you're typing a lot or doing basic photo editing, it's a great option.

MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (2022) The MacBook Air is an incredibly thin laptop, and with the Apple M2 chip, it's both fast and efficient for handling any kind of work. See at Best Buy See at Amazon See at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone, as a device category, is my favorite product. This year, I upgraded from a Black iPhone XR (2018) to a Space Black iPhone 14 Pro (2022), and boy, was the wait worth it. As much as upgrading every single year can be tempting, holding back is almost always more rewarding. I went from a single 12MP rear camera to a Pro system packing a 48MP wide lens this year; from the original, wide notch directly to the Dynamic Island; from 7.5W Qi wireless charging to 15W MagSafe support; from a mediocre 60Hz LED display straight to a gorgeous 120Hz OLED screen with Always-On display support. The differences have been insane.

Considering I missed many upgrades between the 2018 and 2022 iPhones, this wasn't just a typical purchase that barely introduced any meaningful changes. The iPhone 14 Pro made me fall in love with my smartphone all over again.

My iPhone 14 Pro is the device I use the most after the MacBook Air M2. If I'm not working, socializing, or chilling outdoors, then I'm likely scrolling on my phone, reading articles, texting people, discovering playlists, or anything else. And I top everything off with Apple's official silicone case.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro The iPhone 14 Pro brings a new front design, upgraded cameras, and a new all-powerful Apple silicon for the most premium iPhone yet. See at Best Buy

iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case Featuring silky, soft-touch exterior, this official silicone case feels great in hand and has a microfiber interior for extra protection. It's available in a wide selection of colors, including PRODUCT Red, Storm Blue, Lilac, Sunglow, Midnight, and Chalk Pink. See at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Wallet

Apart from the Apple Silicone case, I use the upgraded Apple MagSafe Wallet with Find My support. This accessory has a lot of potential, but it's also riddled with annoyances. For example, you can only fit in three cards plus a little cash despite my attempts to squeeze in a fourth.

Another annoyance is the inability to whitelist locations for Find My detachment alerts like I can with AirTags and other Apple devices. I don't want to receive a notification every time I remove my wallet at home to charge my iPhone. Lastly, I dislike how its location doesn't update on the map if it's detached like an AirTag. If it gets lost, I can only check the location of the detachment, not where it currently is. In Apple's defense, if someone attaches the lost wallet to their MagSafe-enabled iPhone, it'll display their contact information.

So why do I still use the MagSafe Wallet? I'm a minimalist, and I love how this accessory bundles the wallet with my phone. This way, I only have to pick up my keys and phone when going out.

Apple Leather Wallet Case with MagSafe Apple Leather Wallet Case with MagSafe Apple's Leather Wallet Case with MagSafe attaches easily to iPhones and lets you carry up to three cards. See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 5 and Apple Pencil 2

Powered by the M1 chip, the iPad Air 5 (2022) is arguably the mightiest mid-range tablet on the market. Nonetheless, it's potentially my least favorite product. The iPad is just weird as a device type. As an active Mac and iPhone user, this tablet simply doesn't fit in my workflow, not in a notable way, at least.

I mostly use my iPad Air 5 when typing and reading from a source at the same time, so I don't have to switch between tabs. It acts as a convenient external display that connects to my Mac wirelessly, thanks to a generic kickstand accessory I use with it. Otherwise, I sometimes use it for a quick social media scroll or movie session, although that's admittedly awkward.

However, thanks to the Freeform app introduced with iPadOS 16.2 and an Apple Pencil 2, I found another use for my iPad. To deliver the Apple content you read and love on XDA, the Freeform app helps me brainstorm larger pieces that tackle detailed topics. I draw the bare-bones skeleton of the article, which then acts as the guiding map for when I start typing on my Mac.

iPad Air 5 (2022) Apple iPad Air (2022) The 2022 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors. See at Amazon

Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) The Apple Pencil 2 works with newer iPad Pro models, iPad Air 4, and iPad Mini 6 and later models. So if you like to draw and need professional-level pressure sensitivity, there is no better option than this smart stylus. See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

Earlier this year, right after the Apple Watch Series 8 launch, I upgraded to the Series 7. Coming from an Apple Watch SE, released in 2020, it was also a huge difference. It isn't as notable as the iPhone XR to 14 Pro jump, but it still packs plenty of welcome changes.

For example, I got a slightly larger display with Always-On display support, new watch faces, QWERTY keyboard support, an ECG app for when my psychosomatic symptoms affect my heart on stressful days, and more. As for the band, I go for Apple's Graphite Milanese Loop, as I love its texture, magnetic mechanism, and professional appearance.

Despite the Apple Watch being a master at fitness tracking, I don't depend on it to record my workouts. I used to track all of my exercise when I was working a part-time job. But now that my schedule is pretty packed, it's impossible for me to maintain relevant streaks. As a result, I've disabled all fitness-related notifications. I do walk my dogs three times a day, and this usually gets me close to closing my Move and Exercise rings, but I simply stopped caring after losing a nine-month streak.

What my Apple Watch Series 7 does, though, is act as my notification hub to quickly glance at alerts when on the go. It also unlocks my Mac automatically and lets me control the music playback when jogging outdoors. Oh, and it tells the time.

As you can tell, I barely utilize the technology packed in the Apple Watch Series 7, and that's OK. It still makes my life significantly easier, and ultimately that's what matters.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 7 The Series 7 costs as much as the Series 8. Only buy it if it's notably discounted and you find the SE 2 too lacking in terms of included offerings. See at Best Buy

Apple Milanese Loop Apple Watch Milanese Loop The Milanese Loop for your Apple Watch uses strong magnets to attach to itself when you buckle it. It's fancy and formal-looking, but it lacks water-resistance. See at Amazon

Apple HomePod Mini

The HomePod Mini, despite its tiny size, occupies a lot of room in my heart. This smart speaker is the perfect room addition for anyone who relies solely on Apple products. It's loud, has a visually appealing design, and acts as a HomeKit Hub so you can create automations and remotely control compatible accessories.

I've been using this speaker for many months now, and I can't see myself depending on third-party solutions anymore. The experience is seamless enough to limit you in Apple's walled garden. One example is Music Handoff, which lets me control or transfer the queue when bringing my iPhone closer to it, thanks to the U1 chip. That's not to mention that I can control its music playback from my iPad or Mac, too. A single touch on its display or Hey Siri command gets the party started. This might sound trivial to many people, but as someone who has spent around 80,000 minutes listening to music in 2022, it really makes a difference,

Apple HomePod Mini Apple HomePod mini The Apple HomePod Mini is an affordable, Siri-enabled speaker that offers plenty of neat smart features. It caters to a very particular group of users, though. $100 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2

Now that we've established that I spend several hours listening to music every single day, it's time to move on to AirPods. These earbuds are super popular among iPhone customers, and now that I've used several of them, here are the models that have stuck with me.

My first pair of AirPods were the Pro model, released in 2019. I really loved their small build, battery life, and effective Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Though, earlier this year, I got bored with them, gave them away, and upgraded to the AirPods Max. I had hoped I could depend on the Max for all of my non-HomePod music consumption, but I was wrong.

At first, things were manageable. Jogging with the AirPods Max isn't ideal, but it's still doable. Things got trickier when the rainy season arrived. Not to mention sometimes needing to travel long distances. I would often find myself just skipping music on the go for the sake of leaving my AirPods at home. Eventually, I gave up and bought the AirPods Pro 2. While they're not as immersive as the AirPods Max, they have a stronger ANC, fit in my pocket for convenient storage when outdoors, are rainproof, and don't weigh a ton.

Compared to the AirPods Pro 1, the 2nd-gen model is an incremental update, in my opinion. It brings a Find My speaker to the case, a new Adaptive Transparency mode, stronger ANC, a longer battery life, touch volume controls, and more. Having used both models, I can confidentially say you don't really notice a major difference between the two. They're both solid wireless earbuds. So now that I have the AirPods Max and Pro 2, I exclusively use the former indoors, while the latter is for when I'm jogging, commuting, or just simply outdoors.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and Dolby Atmos support. Though, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size. $549.99 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. See at Best Buy

Apple AirTags are great coin-sized trackers that integrate into the Find My network. This means millions and millions of Apple devices around the world actively update these trackers' locations on the Find My map whenever they're within proximity. I bought my first AirTag almost a year ago and placed it in my wallet. However, after switching to the MagSafe Wallet, I bought Apple's Leather Key Ring and placed my AirTag in it. Now it guards my keys wherever I go.

2 Images

Close

I use two other AirTags, paired with Spigen's ComforTags, to keep track of my two dogs. While Apple states that AirTags aren't designed to track pets, there have been reports of people finding their lost fur babies thanks to AirTags. I doubt I'll ever lose my dogs, but it's a price I'm willing to pay for the added peace of mind.

Apple AirTag Apple AirTag Apple's AirTag offers a low cost and reliable solution when you need to track an object. It integrates into the Find My network, which allows it to be detected by millions of other Apple devices. See at Amazon

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Apple's Leather Key Ring offers a pocket to insert your AirTag and a metallic loop to attach your keys to it. You will need to buy the AirTag separately, though. See at Amazon

Spigen ComforTag for AirTags Spigen's ComforTag offers a secure AirTag slot that attaches to your pet's collar. It even includes a plastic film to cover the AirTag's visible surface and protect it from dirt or damage. The actual AirTag is sold separately, though. See at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

As an iPhone user who depends on an Apple Watch and AirPods, Belkin's MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect solution to declutter my desk. It offers a MagSafe pad, an Apple Watch charging puck, and a Qi wireless charging surface at the bottom for my AirPods Pro 2 case if I want to charge all three devices simultaneously. It's reliable, solid and free of any unnecessary complications. I certainly don't see myself switching to charging cables for these devices ever again. Though, it's worth noting that the exposed Qi rubber surface is a dust magnet.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger This station includes three chargers dedicated for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case. You can charge your AirPods Pro 2 through MagSafe, Qi, or the Apple Watch puck. See at Amazon

Yeelight Bulb Color 1S

Last but not least, the Yeelight HomeKit-enabled bulb brightens up the darkness in my life. It's one of my favorite 2022 purchases, being a simple yet sophisticated smart home appliance. The great thing about this bulb is that it neither needs a dedicated bridge/hub nor the manufacturer's mobile app. You simply plug it in and add it to your HomeKit playground through the built-in Apple Home app. In the Home app, you can then change its brightness and color. You can also optionally create automations if you have an Apple TV or HomePod acting as a HomeKit Hub.

5 Images

Close

So now, every sunset, only when I'm home, Yeelight lights up. When I leave the house, it automatically switches off. Once I return, only if it's dark outside it turns back on. Of course, you can set it to any color or brightness you want through the color picker in the Home app or Control Center.

While this bulb has a dedicated app for software updates and exclusive scenes/modes, it's fully functional on its own. I really love how it simplifies my life when paired with HomeKit Automations, thanks to the HomePod Mini's Hub purpose.

Yeelight Bulb Color 1S The Yeelight Bulb Color 1S supports different brightness levels and colors. It requires no Home Hub to work, and it's compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and more. This is a pack of two, See at Amazon

So now that you've taken a proper look at the devices and accessories I use every day, you can probably tell how they all function as a single unit. Brand loyalty is a double-edged sword. While my devices have a solid ecosystem offering seamless interoperability, I often feel like my third-party options are too limited. Yes, third-party devices can be compatible with Apple products, but they lack the system-level privileges that the Cupertino overlord has given its goods. It feels too good to be able to control any of my devices using any other device — they understand each other and are aware of each other's spacial positions. As a result, I've submitted to the walled garden in the name of convenience.

It's too early to tell, but in 2023, I doubt I'll be buying as many devices. This year I upgraded all of my gear, and I likely won't feel the need to invest in any of next year's offerings. In the Mac and iPad departments, it's a safe bet. Though, there's a high chance I'll get the Apple Watch Series 9 if it includes groundbreaking changes. The iPhone 15 Ultra is a similar story. Otherwise, I think I'm covered for a while.

What products and gadgets did you depend on in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.