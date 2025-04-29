It's never been more critical to use sound security practices when online. Many of you are undoubtedly using a password manager to keep track of your unique, per-account passwords, which is awesome and a massive part of digital security. That can be backed up by 2FA or even a physical TOTP key for another layer of the security onion, but what about those devices that you can't easily change the password on?

A depressingly large number of electronic devices come with absolutely terrible default passwords, and they often don't get changed. Sometimes, they cannot be changed, as they're hardcoded into the device's firmware and need an update from the manufacturer. Plenty of online resources for security researchers have vast databases of these defaults, showing exactly how bad a problem this is.

The worst offenders are devices marketed as secure or designed to offer security to your home, such as internet-connected cameras, hardware firewalls, routers, or alarm systems. These devices often have a default password set for easy installation, but it doesn't always get changed once the installation is over. If you've got any of these devices, check to make sure the defaults have been changed, and contact the manufacturer if necessary for those you can't change yourself.

7 Routers

Ah, yes, nothing like having default credentials for your internet gateway and Wi-Fi