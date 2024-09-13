Ethernet has been around since the 1970s, and the familiar RJ45 connector we see today was first used by Cat4 Ethernet cables in 1993 (although it was already in use since the 1980s for other purposes). You might be using Ethernet right now on your computer to read this article. On the other hand, if you're on a wireless network, you might be considering switching to Ethernet for higher speeds and reliability.

More importantly, and to the point, a router isn't the only thing you can connect to your PC's Ethernet port. You can connect many different kinds of devices to your computer using Ethernet. Not all of them may be relevant to your use case, but it's fun to explore the possibilities.

6 Routers, modems, and switches

Your home "router" is usually a 3-in-1 device

The most common device you'll see connected to a computer's Ethernet port is the home router. And while a router isn't the only popular networking device connected to home computers — modems and switches being the other two — your router, most likely, is a combination of a router, modem, and switch. It receives internet connectivity from your ISP, distributes it to your devices, and also allows them to communicate with each other.

You might get confused about whether to use a Cat5, Cat6, or Cat7 cable for connecting your PC to the router, but Cat5e actually works best for most connections. The best Ethernet cables will provide a well-built, reliable, and affordable connection for your Gigabit home network.

5 Printers

Not every printer is wireless

If you have an old printer that still works, but doesn't support Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, then Ethernet is one of the few ways you can connect it to your PC. You'll need to configure a few settings to add the printer to your Windows PC, but Windows will do most of the heavy lifting. Once connected, you can print a test page to verify the connection.

Buying a new printer and retiring your old one isn't always an option. Maybe you spent considerable money on your old printer, and want to make it last for a few more years, or maybe it works just fine for your needs, and you see no reason to spend money on a new machine. Or perhaps you got an older printer and can use that instead of buying a new one. In such cases, a trusty Ethernet connection comes in handy when adding your printer to the home network.

4 NAS devices

When you want a direct connection