DICE is making a new Battlefield game for mobile devices

DICE has announced that the Battlefield franchise is coming to mobile devices next year. The upcoming release will mark the first time the massively popular first-person shooter has appeared on phones and tablets, giving players the opportunity to take Battlefield on the go.

The game is being developed in partnership with Industrial Toys and Battlefield developer DICE, according to a blog post on EA’s website. (DICE is owned by EA.)

“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager DICE. “A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform.”

According to Gabrielson, the new title is being built from the ground up and will offer a “fully-fledged, skill-based experience.” The game is already in testing, with more details to come later this year. It’s unclear if the upcoming title will feature the same multiplayer experience the franchise is famous for, including modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch.

The mobile Battlefield is being developed separately from the title that’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this holiday season. DICE said it has the biggest development team ever working on the title, setting up monumental expectations for the next entry.

The mobile market is huge for gaming and is already occupied by the Call of Duty franchise and titles like PUBG Mobile, the latter of which has surpassed one billion total downloads. Meanwhile, EA recently announced that Apex Legends, which already has 100 million players, will soon begin testing on mobile devices. Mobile devices are more capable than ever, so it’s no surprise to hear Battlefield will make its debut on phones and tablets.

EA said it won’t attend this year’s E3, which is going virtual this summer. However, it’s possible the developer will hold its own showcase around then, where it could show off what it’s working on, including Battlefield for mobile devices.