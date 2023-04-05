macOS Ventura comes packed with built-in, free apps that can simplify people's lives. So when you buy a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), you're investing in both the premium hardware and the software perks that Apple includes.

One of the underrated applications you'll find on your Mac is Dictionary. In many ways, it offers a simple way to look up words, but its purpose extends beyond just that. If you're not sure how to fully utilize this app or navigate through it, we're here to break it and its features down.

How to set up the Dictionary app on your Mac

When you first launch the Dictionary app, you will need to adjust its settings first.

Click on Dictionary in the Menu Bar then select Settings. There you will find a list of all supported languages, in addition to Wikipedia. Toggle the checkbox next to each language you're interested in to add them to the Dictionary app. Once you're done, you can close the settings to start using the actual app.

How to use the Dictionary app

The Dictionary app has a very simple user interface. The first element you may notice is the language bar towards the top left. There, you can either click All to search through all added language dictionaries, or you can choose a particular language to search through it individually and exclude results from other languages. Once you're all set up, you can click the search field in the top right corner and type the word you would like to look up. Right next to the search field, you will also find two A buttons that you can use to lower or increase the text size.

When you search for a word's meaning, the sidebar on the left will display a list of the next words in alphabetical order. You can tap any of them to look them up. The main section will show the definition of the word in each of the selected languages. If you've enabled the Wikipedia option, typing a word into the search field will also fetch information and photos about it from its dedicated Wikipedia webpage, when available.

Do note that apart from Wikipedia, there are three main uses for the Dictionary app. You can use it as a regular dictionary that explains what a word means using the same language. It also can act as a thesaurus, providing you with synonyms of a word in the same language. And lastly, you could also depend on it to translate a word from one language to another.

The Dictionary app on macOS also has some neat tricks and shortcuts. For example, you can type any word in Spotlight Search across macOS, and Dictionary results will be included, saving you the need to launch the dedicated app. Additionally, you could force-click on a word across macOS to bring up the Dictionary result. Lastly, if you're inside the Dictionary app, you could also tap on highlighted words in a definition to look up said words.

As you can see, while the Dictionary app on macOS has a somewhat basic interface, it's actually a very powerful tool. That's particularly true when considering its Wikipedia integration and system-level privileges across macOS. This makes it a central information hub where not only you can define a word, but also read detailed explanations about it.