Didn’t get macOS 12.1 on your M1 Mac? Follow these steps to get the update

Apple released macOS 12.1 to the public earlier this week. It brings SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan support, and more. It still lacks the Universal Control feature, though, which the company has delayed till next Spring. Some M1 Mac users have reported that they haven’t received this latest macOS Monterey update. However, there’s a workaround to solve this issue if it’s affecting you.

As 9to5Mac reports, some M1 Mac users haven’t received the latest macOS 12.1 update. However, a commenter on the original article has shared a workaround to force the update to come through. If the issue is affecting you, follow Jonlon‘s steps:

To those who cannot see the 12.1 update, this helped me on my M1 Mac mini and M1X MacBook Pro, both could not see the update… 1.) Open System Preferences > Software Update. Confirm that no update is available, and leave the window open.

2.) Open Applications > Utilities > Activity Monitor.

3.) Go to View > All Processes

4.) Search for ‘com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService’ . Select it and click Force Quit.

5.) The 12.1 Update should appear in System Preferences. Click Update Now.

6.) The update may not download – force quit the com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService again using Activity Monitor to start the download. I don’t know how or why this fixes it…

The steps are pretty straightforward and easy to follow. Several users have reported being able to download and install the update successfully afterwards. It’s safe to assume that Apple will eventually fix the issue once it becomes aware of it. However, if you’re too impatient to get your hands on the latest this update offers, you have this workaround as an option. It’s still unclear which M1 Mac models are affected in particular or what the conditions are. I had no trouble receiving and installing macOS 12.1 on my MacBook Air M1.

Is your M1 Mac model affected by this issue? If so, which model do you have? Let us know in the comments section below.