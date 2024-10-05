A personal computer (PC) is a device used to access websites, play video games, create works of art, keep in touch with loved ones, store lots of data, and much more. Mobile devices such as laptops or smartphones can now do many more tasks that were traditionally only available to PC owners. A network-attached storage (NAS) server is a device that can store a considerable amount of data and run various services. This can all be achieved on a PC, so what are the major differences between a NAS server or enclosure and a desktop PC?

Related Beginner's guide to NAS: Everything to know about RAID, setup, and more NAS devices are a convenient solution to all your backup and file sharing troubles. Here's how you can configure your personal NAS server.

1 A NAS is more like a server

Services, storage, and 24/7

Close

You can use your PC as ... well, a PC, and activate some NAS-like services. Windows and Linux allow shares to be created on available storage volumes, which can then be configured for those with credentials to access data stored on your PC. This is essentially how a NAS works, but you'll miss out on some vital functions of a server. The first is a dedicated system running 24/7. That's what a server (and NAS) is designed for, to be available daily. A PC isn't typically designed for continuous operation, especially consumer-grade mechanical drives.

While your PC can be set up to have accounts connect to your OS and access data, you will be restricted on what you can do with your PC, depending on what other services you decide to run for the home. Although modern desktop PCs are powerful, valuable resources will be needed for NAS tasks that can have consequences if you need to use the PC. A dedicated NAS takes this workload and keeps it on a separate system. The two platforms have very different use cases and while they may overlap slightly, it's still a good idea to keep them separate.

2 Desktop PCs are more powerful

Especially for gaming