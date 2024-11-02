Key Takeaways NAS enclosures are powered by an OS, offer network shares & can function independently.

Ask any computing enthusiast, and they’d almost always point you to a Network-Attached Storage when you want a robust means to store important data. But just like everything else in the tech industry, you’ll find multiple other alternatives that can fulfill your needs. In the case of external storage, there are Direct-Attached Storage enclosures, that, despite sounding somewhat similar to NAS setups, are entirely different products with their own niche use cases. If you’re having a hard time choosing the ideal option for your storage-related workloads, this article will help clear up your doubts.

6 NAS enclosures have a host OS

And they aren't all that different (internally) from your PC

NAS devices are powered by an operating system that, depending on your specific needs, can range anywhere from a CLI-based Debian distro running a network share protocol to a full-fledged TrueNAS Scale server outfitted with the most complex RAID configurations known to man.

While it’s not exactly recommended, you can even build a NAS on Windows 11 by creating a storage pool and sharing it with the devices on your local network. And the number of operating systems in the NAS landscape goes up once you include the proprietary OS developed by NAS manufacturers. Plus, they are equipped with a processor and memory, making them quite similar to your average PC on the hardware front.

5 DAS setups are just (glorified) external drives

No operating systems over here, sorry!

In stark contrast, DAS enclosures typically don’t include an OS to manage the operations. To that end, it’s entirely possible for a DAS to feature nothing more than a few HDDs/SSDs hooked up to a PSU and crammed inside a case. While it may sound like a dumb-down definition, pretty much any drive directly connected to your PC qualifies as a DAS. Of course, you could go for some expensive devices featuring a motherboard connected to high-speed expansion ports. But in general, DAS units are pretty much a bunch of drives that you’re supposed to connect physically to your system.

4 NAS relies on network shares

It has the word network in the name for a reason

NAS typically connects to your devices over a network, which is more often than not your LAN connection. As such, it utilizes different sharing protocols to allow your devices to access the drives inside the chassis. SMB is the most recognizable one for Windows users, though Apple Shares and NFS are other common protocols.

Once you go deeper into the network shares available in your NAS OS, you may encounter iSCSI. Designed to offer block-level access, any volumes shared using iSCSI can be mapped to your PC as local drives. Depending on your needs and array capacity, you can run multiple share protocols simultaneously to let all the devices in your computing setup access the NAS.

3 DAS connects directly to your PC

Using the oddly-named USB interfaces

Meanwhile, you’ll have to plug the DAS unit into your system before you can access its files. While you might be inclined to believe that USB is the only interface to pair a DAS with your PC, there are a couple of connectivity options that you can leverage for this purpose. On server-grade hardware and high-end DAS units, it’s easy to find SAS and SATA connectors on the chassis.

2 NAS devices operate independently

And can operate as more than just storage servers