You'll need external storage when storing more data than your device will allow. This comes in the form of USB drives, external drives, network drives, direct-attached storage (DAS), network-attached storage (NAS), and the cloud. Which is best for you depends on what you plan on storing, who will require access, and if you need to run anything else as well as storing data. We'll be looking at network drives and NAS, how they compare against one another, and how using a NAS opens up endless possibilities. Unlike simple network drives, NAS enclosures were storage devices but have become powerful servers for running software and services.

1 Network drives are great for storing data

Simple to set up and use for less tech-savvy folk

So, what is a network drive? It's essentially an external storage drive that can be connected to your local area network (LAN). Normal external drives use USB to hook up to specific devices, whereas a network drive can be accessed from various clients through the router. A network drive is then controlled using software available through the manufacturer, which can be in the form of a mobile or PC app (usually both). These are usually more affordable than NAS enclosures, even without factoring in the cost of internal drives for the empty boxes.

They're simple, designed for storing some data, and let you connect the drive without needing to reconnect USB cabling. This does give network (and external) drives the edge in simplicity for people who may not be comfortable with either setting up a NAS or managing one already configured for use.

2 Network-attached storage (NAS) is essentially a server

Create your own media streaming or surveillance platform

A NAS was a simple box with some drives inside and configured for RAID. That's no longer the case as almost every enclosure on sale today can run apps, services, and more to transform them into web servers, media servers, and even hosts for virtual machines and Docker containers. Compared to network drives, a NAS is more capable with a processor, RAM, and an operating system. They're very much like a desktop PC or server. We've often recommended repurposing an old PC into a NAS to save money and create a system powerful enough for file storage and Docker containers.

NAS is better equipped to handle busier homes and offices with considerably more computing power for simultaneous connections. RAID is excellent for data redundancy, though it shouldn't be relied upon for your backup solution, and you can even configure every device in the building to back up to the NAS. The best part about a NAS is accessing the underlying OS and everything stored inside the chassis. All you need is a web browser and you're good to go. Some manufacturers provide official apps on PC and mobile to make things easier on specific platforms too

3 NAS has configurable security

Keep the bad actors out and your data safe

Usually, once a network drive has been connected to the LAN and configured using the official app, it's generally accessible to most devices. The same goes for a NAS, but everything is locked down. User accounts can be easily created and managed without needing to use a specific piece of software. Because the NAS OS is more advanced than what's found inside network drives, you'll also have more tools available to bolster the security of your NAS (and the wider network).

4 NAS can be upgraded and expanded

Switch out the RAM, add caching, and expand capacity with ease

Even purchasing prebuilt turnkey enclosures from Synology, TerraMaster, ASUSTOR, and other brands will open up routes for upgrading components. Most NAS enclosures aside from those with affordable price tags and ARM chips will allow for the system memory to be upgraded. If you build a custom NAS, you can service every part of the system, including the CPU, motherboard, and RAM. A network drive is fixed, including its storage capacity. Struggling with space inside a NAS? Add another drive or replace one with a higher capacity.

Why I always recommend NAS over other storage

Network-attached storage is simply the better choice. Even with the most affordable enclosures that set you back less than $200, you can do much more with them compared to network drives. That said, a NAS isn't for everyone. Network drives are simpler to set up and manage, especially if you're looking at storage for less tech-savvy family members. If all they require is somewhere to access files from multiple devices, this is the ideal option, but a NAS is better for everyone else.