Nobody can argue that you shouldn't back up your data, but there are differing opinions on how to go about the task depending on the scale you're working at. For home users, having a NAS to centralize backups and storage at home is the best option for large amounts of data, although cloud storage services are also goodif your data usage is fairly modest or if you want to park data for a long time. Both of these options are simple to implement and are designed for anyone to set up and maintain.

When you reach the levels of data your average corporation needs to manage backups for, it's time to talk about data center strategies. Keeping data integrity intact is a given these days, but the magic number is availability. Even backups need to be constantly accessible unless they're part of designed airgapped systems or for cold storage so that any individual files can be restored at a moment's notice if accidentally overwritten. While the same basic tenets as NAS backups still apply, the realities of dealing with data at scale make a big difference in how those backups are handled.

6 Architecture and functionality

It's all about the approach to storage and what else is running on the machine